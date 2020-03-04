After a near-100-day layoff, the Texas Tech football team has reequipped their pads to begin its spring season.
With their first spring practice of the season on Tuesday, the Red Raiders are looking to get back on track after a suboptimal 2019 season, where they finished second-to-last in the Big 12 with a 2-7 record and an overall 4-8 record.
Last season was the first of head coach Matt Wells’ tenure at Tech, and despite a down finish in conference standings, the Red Raiders could improve in the team’s second season under Wells.
“We had a good first practice energy. It looked a lot better than last year’s day one, I know that,” Wells said. “We’re starting to learn how to do things right off the field, the value of hard work in the weight room, seeing how to eat right and lift. We’re a lot further along a year later but still not where we need to be.”
One issue in the last few seasons of Tech football has been its inconsistencies on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, the Red Raiders were among the worst statistical defenses in the country, allowing 480.3 yards per game and ranking No. 127 nationally, worst of all Power 5 programs, according to sports-reference.com. In an attempt to tighten up on the defensive side of the ball, Wells brought in former Duke coach Derek Jones.
Jones will serve as the program’s associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Another integral addition to the defense was former LSU championship lead defensive analyst Kevin Cosgrove, who will serve as the new linebacker’s coach.
“Derek and coach Cosgrove fit in good,” Wells said. “It actually seemed kind of seamless.”
Several members of Tech’s secondary also recognized what new coaches like Jones bring to the table.
“He’s a great guy and he’s very passionate. He’s just as passionate as we are as players,” junior defensive back Adrian Frye said. “Him being skilled and experienced helps with him teaching and relating to us. He can talk to us because he’s been through what we’ve been through and seen the things we’ve seen. With him giving us that guidance, everything is really clicking.”
The Red Raiders look to vastly improve a struggling defense, and with the new additions, they may be on pace to do so. A much more aggressive strategy and mindset is fueling the Raiders’ defense.
“The techniques we used to play were conservative,” Frye said. “I mean, we played hard and tough, but the way we run our defense now is much more aggressive, so you have that aggressive mentality to go with it.”
The offense for Tech was more effective, but injuries riddled them all season. Just three games into his sophomore year, starting quarterback Alan Bowman suffered a left collarbone injury that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Another Tech quarterback, redshirt freshman Maverick McIvor, suffered a foot injury in the 2018-19 preseason, leaving him sidelined until the remaining three games of the season.
Both Bowman and McIvor are healed, rehabbed and ready to compete, but the starting quarterback position has not yet been officially filled. They are both in arms to contend for the spot.
“It’s straight competition every day, every rep, every practice,” McIvor said. “Have to come out and do the best you can, and you don’t have to worry about the end. It’ll decide itself.”
Bowman also embraces the challenge of potentially being the number one quarterback next season, he said.
“All I want is competition. It pushes me and makes me want to be better,” Bowman said. “I don’t settle, and I don’t want to settle. I don’t shy away from competition.”
Wells is ready to see both talented quarterbacks take on the challenge and get a lot of reps this spring. As the only two scholarship quarterbacks in the program, Bowman and McIvor have a lot of work to do in order to sway Wells’ decision.
“(Bowman and McIvor) took basically every rep in team (practice) today,” Wells said. “They needed it for experience in this offense and confidence as well.”
The offseason, although uncomfortably long in Wells’ eyes, has brought about a sense of urgency and unprecedented growth in some players. When Bowman, Frye and Wells were asked about who showed the most improvement in the off-season, the resounding answer was senior wide receiver T.J. Vasher.
Last season, Vasher started in seven of 10 games and had the most touchdown receptions on the team with six. The 6’6 frame of Vasher makes him an automatic red-zone threat, but the off-season added another element to his already dangerous arsenal.
“He’s gained 15-17 pounds and he’s way bigger now,” Bowman said, “His mentality switched, and he knows it’s his last go around.”
Wells emphasized the mental and physical growth of Vasher as well.
“I was hopeful that T.J.’s really turned the corner in terms of aligning his goals and dreams with his actions and work ethic,” Wells said. “I’ve really seen that the last couple of months. T.J. is an extremely talented young man with a bright, bright future. I think he’s the best red zone receiver in the Big 12. I’m very happy with T.J. over the last three months.”
The football team will return to practice on Thursday in preparation for the upcoming season.
