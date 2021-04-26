A once Texas Tech football team captain in 1999 has returned to Lubbock to assume a newly created role in the Red Raider football program.
In the brand-new role coined assistant director of player support development, Morris will be Tech football’s NFL liaison to scouts and other team personnel, Tech head football coach Matt Wells announced Monday. He will also work as an advisor for freshman and transfer student-athletes entering the program.
One of the main reasons Morris is stepping into the role stems from his past as a student-athlete, where academic struggles kept him off the field. In fact, after lacing up his cleats freshman year, the running back was sidelined for three consecutive seasons due to academic issues.
But he bounced back, and in 1999, excelled and eventually lead the Red Raiders in all-purpose yards as the team captain. One of his highlights as a Red Raider was his 170-yard outing against Texas A&M to lead the Tech offense against the in-state rival.
His standout year at Tech transformed into a 12-year career in the NFL, as Morris served time with the Bills, Dolphins, Cowboys and even a Super Bowl XLII appearance with the Patriots.
He then stepped into the coaching role, beginning at AttleBoro High School as an assistant coach, then a Patriots assistant strength and conditioning coach, according to Tech Athletics.
Now, the NFL veteran and Red Raider great will come full circle to serve under Matt Wells as he enters Tech’s football program once again.
