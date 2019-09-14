Texas Tech’s volleyball team finished 2-1 in the UNLV Invitational over the weekend after sweeping Idaho, 3-0, on Saturday.
The Red Raiders ended their 11-game road trip with a victory over Idaho winning all three sets by scores of 25-23, 25-21, and 25-19, according to the Tech Athletics box scores.
Senior hitter Emily Hill led the way for the Red Raiders offensively with 16 kills, while sophomore setter Tatum Rohme recorded 39 assists, finishing the invitational with 118 assists on the weekend, according to the box score.
Freshman, Caitlin Dugan, recorded 10 kills in the match against Idaho, according to the box score. Dugan chalked up double-digit kills in all three games of the UNLV Invitational this weekend.
Junior Emerson Solano held down the backline for the Red Raiders with 15 digs against the Vandals, according to the box scores.
Rohme spread the wealth against the Vandals as five Red Raiders recorded six or more kills.
The Red Raiders are now 6-4 this season as Tech will play its first home game at 6:00 p.m. against Abilene Christian on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.