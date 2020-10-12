The Texas Tech women’s golf team finished up the weekend at the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin with an even-par scorecard. Their 288 card earned them a seventh place finish to conclude the tournament.
Individually, the Red Raiders boasted two players who would finish with even-par cards. Sophomore Cecilie Nielson’s even-par 72 card placed her in a tie for eighth place, and junior Louisa Brunt’s finish earned her 29th place.
Nielson’s outing marked her second top-10 placement as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics. She finished three-under on the tournament. Junior Sofia Garcia finished with a two-over round, and freshman Pyrene Delample with a 10-over for Tech.
Sophomore Anna Dong also had solid finish, almost surpassing her lowest career round at Tech with a three-under 69 after three birdies through five holes, according to Tech Athletics. Dong’s performance earned her a 14th place finish at the event. On Sunday, junior Amy Taylor had the lowest round of the day for Tech with three birdies and one bogey to complete a two-under card.
Tech’s seventh place finish as a team was behind Texas, who finished in second place, Oklahoma, who finished in third place, Iowa State, who finished in fourth place, TCU, who finished in fifth place and North Texas, who finished in sixth place, according to a release by Tech Athletics. Baylor finished the tournament with an overall victory after finishing in first place, shooting 22-under through the tournament.
After a bye-week for the Red Raiders, they will return to action at the Cowgirl Classic in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The two-day tournament will be held on Oct. 22-23 at the Karsten Creek Country Club hosted by Oklahoma State.
