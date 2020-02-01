The Texas Tech track and field team continued its Texas Tech Invitational on Friday for the second day of the meet.
Tech kicked things off with the field events starting with the women’s weight throw. Junior Seasons Usual set two new personal records. At just her second attempt in the throw, Usual made a personal record by two feet. Her record was 64’-8.5” or 19.72 meters. At the Usual’s final throw, she crushed her record only to make a new PR, marking 66'-2.5" or 20.18 meters. Also, she broke the 20-meter mark for the first time in her career.
As for the men’s weight throw, junior transfer from Texas A&M Gabriel Oladipo kept a steady score of 19 feet. Oladipo is just two feet shy from breaking the school record of 67’-6.25” or 20.58 meters which was set by Kole Weldon back in 2015. Oladipo’s best throw of the day was 65’ -2.75” or 19.88 meters.
Moving on to women's Pole vault B group, Sophomore Allyn Tyer set a new personal record after she cleared 2’-8.25” and took first place overall.
Continuing with field events, in the triple jump Tech had three women rank in the top 15 spots with junior Ruth Usoro placing fourth with 13.46, junior Chelsey Cole placing tenth with 12.53, and senior Chinne Okoronkwo with 12.26.
Heading over to the track in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, one Lady Raider qualified for a spot in the semifinal race. Junior Gabrielle McDonald ran 8.15 and moved on to the finals round. In the finals round, McDonald finished fourth with a final time of 8.18.
Staying with hurdles, in the first round for the men was freshman Cale Kassen ran an 8.09 and qualified for semis. However, in the semifinal, Kassen was not fast enough to make it into the finals. Kassen ran 8.09 again in the semi.
In the 60-meter dash, senior Keion Sutton qualified for the semifinal after running 6.69 in the prelims. This was Sutton’s new personal best.
Two Tech athletes moved to the finals round for the 60-meter dash. For the women, senior D'Jenne Egharevba with 7.38 and for the men, sophomore Jacolby Shelton with 6.68. During the finals, Egharevba finished fifth with a final time of 7.35 and Shelton finished fourth with a final time of 6.67.
Moving to the 400-meter final two runners made it in the top 10. Senior Amanda Crawford had a close run with the girls in her heat. She ran a 53.95 placing herself fourth in her heat and eighth overall. Junior Ryan Champlin placed seventh overall for the men and first for his heat. He had a time of 47.37.
The final event was the men’s and women’s Olympic Dev. To begin was the women's 60-meter Hurdles, Senior Ivy Walker finished eighth with a final time of 9.89. While in the women’s 60-meter dash, junior Daja Gordon finished fifth with a final time of 7.58. Lastly in the men’s 60-meter dash, sophomore Kesean Carter finished fourth with a final time of 6.85.
Tech will be back on Saturday to finish out the Texas Tech Invitational. The meet will begin at 10 a.m. in the Sports Performance Center.
