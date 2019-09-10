The Texas Tech women’s golf team finished in second place at the Trinity Forest Invitational as junior Sofia Garcia earned the individual championship on Tuesday.
Garcia shot an 8-under-par score of 64, which matched the program-best Garcia set last spring from the BYU at Entrada Classic, according to a Tech Athletics news release. This is the fourth individual championship for Garcia, and she also set a Trinity Forest Golf Club record for women with her score of 64.
“I'm really pleased with our performance this week," head coach JoJo Robertson said, regarding the team’s performance, according to the release. "After a slow start in the first round, we looked like the team we know we can be in the last two. I'm proud of the way they hung in there and fought back. Sofia (Garcia) picked up right where she left off in the spring with a special round.”
Junior Amy Taylor captured the second-best finish of her career by shooting 4-over to tie for 11th place, according to the release. Freshman Gala Dumez shot a 76 and finished the tournament tied for 20th place in her first collegiate tournament.
Sophomore Anna Dong recorded a 9-over and finished in the top-30 for the ninth time in her career, according to the release. Sophomore Cecilie Nielsen shot a 73 and to tie for 31st, which was nine spots ahead of where she was on Monday.
The team will continue its 2019-20 season on Sept. 22 at the East/West Match Play Tournament in Madison, Wisconsin.
