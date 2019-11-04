Texas Tech men’s tennis juniors Justin Bloss and Ilgiz Valiev finished action at the Ralston/Neufeld Coaches Challenge at SMU on Sunday.
Bloss came back on the court after a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Wichita State's Zach Grueber on Saturday, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Bloss then lost to Wichita State’s Alexander Richards 6-2, 6-1 on Sunday ending his weekend.
Over the weekend Valiev and Bloss earned singles wins, according to the release. The pair also teamed up for a first-round doubles win to advance to the round of 16 before losing 8-5 to SMU’s Jan-Simon Vrbsky and Caleb Chakravarthi.
Tech will play one more time in 2019 when redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn participate in the ITA Fall Championships on Nov. 6 in Newport Beach, California.
