The Texas Tech baseball team dropped its final game of the weekend, losing to No. 15 Arizona 13-2 at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sunday. The Red Raiders walked five Arizona batters to bring their total for the weekend to fifteen, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech entered the day following a one-run loss to Auburn on Saturday, while Arizona was coming off a 14-run performance against Oklahoma the night before.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina started the game for the Red Raiders in his collegiate debut while sophomore right-handed pitcher Dawson Netz got the start for the Wildcats.
It was a pitcher’s duel for the early portion of the game, with both offenses recording three hits total through the first four innings. Netz retired the first eleven Tech batters he faced to start the game, according to Arizona Athletics.
The Wildcats broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning, starting with an RBI double by junior shortstop Nik McClaughry. McClaughry recorded four RBI’s over three games this weekend, including two against Tech, according to Arizona Athletics.
Tech was able to cut into the deficit in the sixth after freshman designated hitter Ryan Brome scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of junior first baseman Cole Stilwell. The Red Raiders added another score after sophomore left fielder Dalton Porter singled to bring home freshman right fielder Owen Washburn to make it a 5-2 Arizona lead.
That would be the end of the scoring for Tech, as they were struck out twelve times by four different Arizona pitchers, according to Tech Athletics. Half of the strikeouts came from Washburn and senior utility Kurt Wilson, who finished with three each.
The Arizona offense finished with 16 hits and forced Tech to use eight different pitchers throughout the game. Three different Wildcats recorded three-hit games, including junior outfielder Tanner O’Tremba who finished his day 3-5 with three RBIs against his former school.
Redshirt right-handed pitcher Austin Becker made his first appearance since 2020 for the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. The Sunbury, Ohio native allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out three in his only inning pitched.
Tech will look to bounce back against Dallas Baptist University at their home opener on 2 p.m on Tuesday.
