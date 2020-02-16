The No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team defeated Northern Colorado 14-3 win to finish its homestand at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on Sunday.
With the win, the Red Raiders are now 4-0 this season.
Opening the game, sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery kept the Bears from scoring a run despite letting a runner get on base. The Red Raiders backed the defense, loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning. Freshman shortstop sent one to right-center to clear the bases and give Tech an early 3-0 lead.
After a runless second inning for both teams, Montgomery struck out the side to send the Red Raiders to the dugout.
Junior center fielder Dylan Neuse opened the bottom of the inning, getting walked. He then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Freshman left fielder Dillon Carter sent him home with an infield single. The Red Raiders added another run in the inning after a junior Cody Masters was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Carter scored, growing Tech’s lead 5-0.
Northern Colorado struck back in the fifth inning with a two-run homer over the left-field wall by Josh Glenn to cut Tech’s lead 5-2. The Red Raiders quickly responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
The bottom of the inning, redshirt freshman first baseman T.J. Rumfield and Jung got on base. Freshman catcher Nate Rombach fired one to the left-field wall for a double, sending Rumfield home. Carter landed a perfect bunt to second base to score Jung, growing Tech’s lead, 7-2.
With bases loaded in the fourth inning, sophomore right fielder Dru Baker singled up the middle, scoring Rombach and Carter. The Red Raiders’ scoring ended with a ground out to shortstop by freshman shortstop Cal Conley. Despite grounding out, Masters scored to end the five-run inning. Tech led 10-2.
Tech ended the top of the fourth inning with a diving catch in right field by Baker with a runner on second. Baker threw to second base to finish the double play and end the top of the inning.
Opening the bottom of the fifth inning, Rumfield doubled to left-center and was sent home with a single to left field by Neuse, increasing Tech’s lead 11-2. With Neuse and Jung on base, Rombach hit his fourth three-run homer of the weekend to give the Red Raiders a 14-2 advantage. This was his fifth home run of the weekend.
Tech sent junior LHP Jakob Brustoski to the mound to start the sixth inning. Brustoski struck out back-to-back batters and was replaced by senior RHP John McMillon. As he headed to the dugout, Red Raider fans gave him a standing ovation. McMillon ended the inning with a single pitch, resulting in a groundout to shortstop.
Freshman RHP Andrew Devine started the seventh inning at the mound and gave up a solo home run to Johnny Graham. The home run cut Tech’s lead 14-3. Devine closed the game with a strikeout to secure the Red Raiders’ win.
Following Tech’s sweep at home, the Red Raiders will head to Round Rock for the Round Rock Classic on Feb. 21-23 where will play Tennessee, Stanford and Houston.
