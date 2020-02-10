The Texas Tech track and field team departed to Albuquerque for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Only a small group of athletes traveled to New Mexico to compete in the ABQ Convention Center to preview the future for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships, according to Tech Athletics.
Ruth Usoro kicked off the weekend in the women’s long jump. Usoro set a new personal best, landing at 20’-10” or 6.35-meters. This distance not only placed her first overall in the event, but it also ranked her seventh in the nation, according to Tech Athletics. In addition, Usoro is ranked in the top-10 NCAA indoor track and field in long and triple jump.
As for another big win, weight thrower Gabe Oladipo broke the 70-foot barrier which he has been itching for this whole season, according to Tech Athletics. Oladipo threw a 71’-.75” or 21.66 meters. Oladipo already holds the school record, but now he holds a spot in the national top 10 as well.
Back to long jump, in the women’s, Ivy Walker and Zuliat Alli were the other two Lady Raiders who made it into the final round. Walker’s best jump was 19'-6.25" or 5.95 meters and Alli's best jump was 19'-5.25" or 5.92 meters. In the triple jump, Chelsey Cole lead the pack with 40'-5" or 12.32-meter jump and Brianna Johnson followed close behind with 39'-6" or 12.04-meter jump.
As for the men, Justin Hall represented the Red Raiders in the long jump. Hall placed fourth after landing 24’-6.5” or 7.48 meters.
Jack Scarborough competed in the men’s high jump. Scarborough finished in second after clearing 6’-9.5” or 2.11 meters. Scarborough still ranks fourth in the Big 12 with his season-best 6'-11.75" or 2.13-meters that he set two weekends ago, according to Tech Athletics. Kaylee Hinton competed for Tech in the women's high jump where she cleared 5'-5.25" or 1.66 meters.
Moving to pole vault, Logan Fraley represented the Red Raiders. Fraley was able to clear 16'-3.25" or 4.96 meters, however, went out while attempting 16'-7.25" or 5.06 meters. The mark he cleared was good enough to land him in second place. As for the women, Chloe Wall’s top clearance was 14’-2.75” or 4.34 meters which marks the third-best in school history for the Lady Raiders. In addition, Wall is now ranked eighth in the national top-10.
Texas Tech track and field will be back home to host the Texas Tech Shootout on Friday and Saturday in the Sports Performance Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.