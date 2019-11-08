The Texas Tech men’s golf team earned the No. 1 ranking in the Golfstat Team Ranking on Friday.
Tech started the season with a No. 18 ranking, but after winning The Carmel Cup, the Inverness Invitational and the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, the team shot up to the No. 1 spot, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The Red Raiders are followed by Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, BYU and Duke.
The team had a 70.55 adjusted scoring average and a 90.20 relative percentage throughout the fall slate, according to the release. Tech also ranked No. 3 in the Golfweek statistical ratings after having a 10-1 record against top-25 opponents in the fall.
Senior Sandy Scott won the individual championship at The Carmel Cup, earned Big 12 Golfer of the Week on Wednesday and is ranked No. 6 in the Golfstat Player Rankings, according to the release. Junior Kyle Hogan is No. 7 in the Golfstat Player Rankings after he earned a third-place finish at the Tavistock Collegiate.
The team will start the fall season on Feb. 6 at Amer Ari Invitational in Kona, Hawaii.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.