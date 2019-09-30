The Texas Tech women’s tennis team finished the Big 12 vs. SEC Challenge on Sunday with three singles wins and a doubles win.
After sweeping Texas Christian in doubles on Friday, sophomore Kennedy Bridgforth and senior Reagan Collins defeated Georgia’s Elena Christofi and Alee Clayton on Saturday, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The team also earned four wins in singles matches on Saturday.
Bridgforth claimed her singles win over TCU’s Margaret Polk, 6-2, 7-6, 7-5 while sophomore Nell Miller defeated TCU’s Stevie Kennedy, 6-4, 6-2, according to the release. Freshman Lisa Mays earned her second win in the tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Horned Frog Chloe Hule. Sophomore Olivia Peet also picked up a win over TCU’s Addy Guevara with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
On Sunday, Mays and Miller teamed up for doubles play and defeated Texas A&M’s No. 8 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith, 6-4, according to the release. The win put the freshman and sophomore to a 2-1 record on the weekend.
Sophomore Isa DiLaura lost the first set 6-4 to Clayton but battled back to pick up a 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win, according to the release.
The team will continue the fall season on Friday at the Baylor Invitational before going to the ITA All-American Championships on Oct. 7.
