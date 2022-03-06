The Texas Tech baseball team completed its sweep of Merrimack College after winning the series finale 12-4 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders rode a seven-run fifth inning en route to their ninth consecutive victory.
Tech outscored Merrimack 70-12 in the four-game series.
Tech kicked off their day at the plate with two runs in the first inning off Merrimack starter Wyatt Villella. After junior left fielder Zac Voolitech blooped an RBI double to shallow right field to get the scoring started, junior first baseman Cole Stilwell singled two batters later to score Voolitech and extend the lead.
Leading 5-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Tech plated seven runs in the frame to break the game open. Freshman right fielder Owen Washburn and sophomore designated hitter Dalton Porter both hit home runs in the inning.
Tech finished its series against the Warriors with six long balls after hitting five total in its first eight games, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Austin Becker threw three shutout innings while striking out five in his first start since March 8, 2020, according to Tech Athletics.
The transfer from Vanderbilt redshirted his sophomore year after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.
Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung finished his day 3-5 with two RBIs as he improved his batting average to a team-high .381, according to Tech Athletics.
Porter batted 3-5 in his first start of the series, taking over as DH after junior Ty Coleman and senior Easton Murrell both tweaked their hamstring in the past week.
Tech improved to 10-2 overall with the win. They take their nine-game win streak to Biloxi, Mississippi on Tuesday for a two-game set against No. 9 Mississippi State. Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton will start game one against the Bulldogs.
