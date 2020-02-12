With the losses the No. 24 Texas Tech men’s basketball team has suffered this season, it may seem as though the team is in worse shape than last year. But at this point last season, Tech had lost five games and was ranked at No. 14 in the country. This year’s team is not far behind from a record or rankings standpoint.
Tech will go into Saturday night’s matchup against Oklahoma State with a 16-8 record, in part due to a three game losing streak at the beginning of conference play when Tech was without its best offensive player freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey.
Still, Tech has played well at times this season. The Red Raiders beat No. 1 Louisville in Madison Square Garden by 13 points. Tech lost to No. 15 Kentucky and No. 3 Kansas by a combined five points, but head coach Chris Beard said Tech played good basketball for 40 minutes in each of those games.
The Red Raiders’ current three-game win streak may not look that impressive on the outside looking in because they beat lower tier Big 12 teams, but if one looks deeper, they are some of the best wins Tech has put together all season.
The game against Oklahoma ended with a 69-61 victory by Tech led by TJ Holyfield and Kyler Edwards’ 38 combined points. The Sooners were coming off a 13-point win over Oklahoma State three nights before and had momentum going into the game. Oklahoma had a one-point lead at the half and was shooting well from behind the arc. But in the second half, Tech held the Sooners to just 4-14 from beyond the arc and went on a 13-5 run at the five-minute mark when the game was tied to win the game.
Oklahoma gave No. 1 Baylor everything it had a few weeks prior to the Tech game and lost by only four points. The Sooners bounced back from the Tech game and beat No. 14 West Virginia by 10 points.
Tech then traveled to Austin to take on the Longhorns in the first meeting between the two squads. Texas got a 16-point lead early and went into halftime with 31-19 lead. But, Tech flipped a switch and exploded for 43 second-half points to complete the comeback. Tech’s second half defense again made its presence known as the Longhorns shot 2-11 from the three-point line in the second half.
After that game, Tech came back to Lubbock and dismantled TCU in route to a 46-point victory, its largest margin of victory in Big 12 play ever. TCU shot 26 percent from the field and 16 percent from beyond the arc and did not make a field goal for nearly 10 minutes in the second half of the game. Tech shot 60 percent from the field and from the three-point line as five Red Raiders finished with double-digit points.
Tech is now third in the Big 12 standings behind Baylor and Kansas, but leads the conference in three-point percentage, assists per game and is second in field goal percentage.
Last year the Red Raiders finished Big 12 play on a nine-game win streak and went on to win a share of the Big 12 championship. Although Baylor and Kansas sit comfortably at the top of the conference with just one combined Big 12 loss between them, the Red Raiders’ strong play as of late should be a good sign for Tech fans.
