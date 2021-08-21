During the scrimmage, junior quarterback Tyler Shough and senior quarterback Henry Colombi both hit the field to show off their strengths before the opening game.
Head coach Matt Wells said he will name the starting quarterback “soon, probably in the next few days.”
Freshman quarterback Behren Morton and redshirt freshman Donovan Smith both made an appearance at the scrimmage and had multiple plays.
Early in the scrimmage, Colombi threw a touchdown to junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Throughout the game, the offense was running different plays and preparing for the first official game.
The Red Raiders will continue to get ready for their opening game at 6 p.m. in the NRG Stadium against the University of Houston.
