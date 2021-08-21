Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.