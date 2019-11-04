The Texas Tech basketball team will enter the 2019-20 season with just three returning players, but although the Red Raiders will compete with a new team, the fans will stay the same.
“The message to our fans is always the same; it’s, ‘Thank you,’” head coach Chris Beard said. “Thanks for everything you’ve done in our first three years. Thank you for spending your time throughout the games to support our team. We take that responsibility to represent our fans to play the game the right way.”
Last season, the Red Raider basketball fans ranked 26th among Division I schools with 217,771 fans attending in 18 total home games in 2019, according to the NCAA. On average, there were 12,098 Tech basketball fans at the United Supermarkets Arena per game, helping the Red Raiders post a 17-1 record on their home court.
In 2018, there were 10,740 fans in attendance, on average, to watch the Red Raiders play at home, according to the NCAA. With 12,098 fans attending the Red Raiders’ basketball games on average, Tech ranked 19th among Division I schools for the increase in fans, totaling 1,358 more fans per game than 2018.
The fans of Texas Tech basketball also traveled well, aside from just attending home games. When adding the number of fans who attended home, road and neutral-site games, Tech ranked seventh among Division I colleges in all-game attendance, according to the NCAA. With 591,884 people in attendance supporting the Red Raiders, Tech had the most fans attend its games than any other school in the Big 12 and state of Texas.
“I’ve always been a huge basketball fan and a huge Tech basketball fan, but just being a student this year made it so much more cool,” sophomore Rylee Albracht said after the 2018-19 season. “I followed them to New York City to play at Madison Square Garden and then followed them to Minneapolis to play in the Final Four, so I was just really emotionally invested in this basketball team and loved cheering them on.”
In the postseason, Tech played in the two games that recorded the most amount of fans of the postseason in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the Final Four, according to the NCAA. The highest attended game of the 2019 season was the NCAA National Semifinal. When Tech defeated Michigan State to secure a spot in the championship game, the Red Raiders played in front of 72,711 fans. The second-most fans to attend a game last season was also included Tech playing as the Red Raiders took on Virginia for the national championship in front of 72,062 fans.
With the fan support from last season, Albracht is hoping the fans show up to Tech’s first home game of the season on Tuesday after Beard made a proposal to her. On Aug. 1, she tweeted asking Beard if he would attend her wedding and the head coach replied by telling her if the student section is full against Eastern Illinois, he would show up to her wedding and provide Whataburger for her guests.
“Texas Tech has one of the largest student sections in the nation, so there has been a lot of excitement so far, but we need at least 4,500 students in the student section at the USA November 5th a 7:15 p.m.,” Albracht said. “We hope to see all of you there.”
Another incentive for students and fans to show up to the Red Raiders’ home opener is to guarantee a ticket to Tech’s home game against Kentucky on Jan. 25 for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Beard said the game against Kentucky will be one of the biggest games in program history, and students can get a ticket by having perfect attendance at the Red Raiders’ first five home games of the season.
While the Red Raiders are set to start their first game of the season, the team will also celebrate the success from last year’s team, unveiling the banners from Tech’s NCAA Tournament run. Beard said it is a little out of his comfort zone as a coach, but he recognized the importance of celebrating the success for the fans to put closure on last year’s team.
With Tech’s home opener against Eastern Illinois set to tip-off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Beard said he encourages fans to arrive at the game early to secure a seat.
“Our administration has done a lot,” Beard said regarding the preparation for fans with the success of the program. “The doors open early, we, of course, have beer sales at the arena now, we have lounges for the students, there’s all sorts of stuff going on at the game. The message is thank you, and please come to the game early.”
