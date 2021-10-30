The Texas Tech football team fell to the undefeated Oklahoma in a 52-21 loss. This was Tech’s first loss with interim head coach Sonny Cumbie.
This was the first game for interim head coach Sonny Cumbie after former head coach Matt Wells was released by Tech on Monday, Oct. 25th.
The Sooner defense continuously stopped Tech from scoring with multiple interceptions, stoppage and other defensive plays.
To start defensively for the Red Raiders, junior defensive Tyree Wilson sacked Caleb Williams, the Oklahoma quarterback for a loss of six yards in the Sooner’s first few plays of the quarter.
Oklahoma was the first to get points on the board after Williams was able to escape pressure from several Red Raider defensive players and throws it to the end zone to lead 7-0.
Tech was quick to respond in the following drive after senior quarterback Henry Colombi threw a 17-yard pass to junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma while he was in the end zone.
Ezukanma kept the ball in his hands after he had two Sooner players on top of him, trying to punch the ball out. The extra point was good to tie the game 7-7.
To start the second quarter, Sooner player, Marvin Mims broke the tie for the Sooners after he scored in the following drive and Oklahoma continued to stop Colombi from having a completed pass to his teammates.
Oklahoma has two back-to-back scores after Williams first has a eight-yard pass to Willis and then the Sooners intercept Colombi which gave Williams the chance to throw the fourth touchdown of the game.
Tech attempted to put another score on the board with seconds left remaining in the half but what looked like miscommunication on the Red Raider’s side gave Tech a 28-7 deficit as the clock ran out of time.
Senior linebacker Riko Jeffers made a big defensive play in the beginning of the third quarter after nearly intercepting a Sooner pass on third down. This forced the Sooners to kick a good 53-yard field goal for a 31-7 score.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Donovan Smith entered the field for the Red Raiders after Colombi took a hit when he tried to get out of bounds.
The Sooners intercepted Smith during the third quarter at the 45-yard line which gave them the opportunity to score for a 38-7 lead.
Tech got another touchdown on the board after Smith threw to J.J. Sparkman for 17-yards. The extra point was good to cut the Sooner’s lead to 38-14.
OU scored another 14 points in the fourth quarter, just as they did in the first and second quarter.
Tech was able to score one rushing touchdown from junior running back Xavier White with a good extra point to end the game with a 52-21 loss.
