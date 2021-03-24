The Texas Tech women’s tennis team lost 3-4 in a close match wile at Tulsa on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
In the doubles matches, the Lady Raiders started off with a 6-1 win from freshman Margarita Skriabina
and sophomore Nell Miller.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Metka Komac fell 3-6 to Tulsa and shortly after the team of
freshman Lisa Mays and junior Kaitlin Staines lost 4-6.
This gave The Hurricanes the first point of the match and a 1-0 lead going into the singles matches.
Miller started off the singles portion with a 3-0 lead in the first set. Tulsa scored one point before Miller
closed the set with a 6-1 win. The momentum carried into the second set for Miller, where she secured Tech’s first point with a final 6-3 victory.
Tulsa outplayed Staines in the first set and won 3-6. Staines came back in the second set with a 2-0 lead and forced a third set with a 6-2 win. In the final set, Staines only scored one point before the Hurricanes solidified their first singles point with a final 1-6 score.
The 1-2 deficit did not last long due to the efforts of Skriabina, who tied the match 2-2 after a two-set, 7-6,6-2 victory.
Another loss came from the Lady Raider roster with a two-set 6-7, 5,7 loss from Mays. This added a third point to Tulsa’s scoreboard.
Peet retied the match 3-3 after a successful 6-4 win in the first set. Tulsa then came back and defeated Peet with a 4-6 loss during the second set and forced a third set. Peet did not allow the loss to deter her, and led 3-0 during the final set. Tulsa scored a single point before Peet won 6-1.
Freshman Bojana Marinkov was the final Lady Raider on the Tulsa court and her match would determine where the winning point would go.
Marinkov lost the first set 6-7 in the first set but came back and secured a 6-3 victory in the second set to force a third set. In the final stretch, Marinkov was tied 2-2 and 4-4 but Tulsa outplayed Marinkov for a final 4-6 loss.
This gave Tulsa the winning fourth point and ended the match in a 3-4 loss for the Lady Raiders.
Tech now holds a 11-5 overall record and will travel to Stillwater for its next match against Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. on Friday.
