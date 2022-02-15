The Texas Tech men’s tennis team lost to No. 12 Texas A&M 4-1 on Tuesday in Dallas. The Aggies were led by junior Noah Schacter who won both of his matches on the day, including a 6-1, 6-3 victory in singles play.
The Red Raiders entered the match 0-2 against ranked opponents on the season, coming off back-to-back losses to No. 12 Arizona and No. 23 UCLA during ITA Kickoff Weekend in January.
Texas A&M took control of the match early in doubles play, with junior Matthias Ross and sophomore Pierce Rollins getting the first win, defeating sophomore Reed Collier and junior Dimitrios Azoidis 6-3.
Juniors Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter followed soon after with a 6-3 win of their own, defeating junior Isaac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead.
For the first time this season, Tech paired Arevalo and Pawlak as a duo against New Mexico State on Feb. 11, where they led the Red Raiders with a 6-0 victory.
It was a similar story in singles play, with Tech dropping their first two matches. Pawlak quickly fell behind in his match, ultimately losing 6-2, 6-1. Arevalo dropped his match soon after, making it an 0-3 deficit for the Red Raiders.
Reed Collier added a singles victory 6-4, 6-4 to avoid the sweep for Tech. The win is Collier’s fifth of the spring, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Olle Wallin pushed his match into a third set, but ultimately fell to sophomore Raphael Perot to give the Aggies the necessary four points, though the rest of the matches were played out. The Aggies tagged on two more singles victories to make the final score 6-1 Texas A&M, as they improved to 6-0 on the season, according to Texas A&M Athletics.
The Red Raiders head into their Thursday matchup against LSU having lost three of their last four matches, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.