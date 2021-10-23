The Texas Tech football team lost to Kansas State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Jones AT&T Stadium in a 25-24 loss. Tech had the lead going into the locker room, but instead dropped the 14-point lead to go scoreless during the second half.
The first half was a momentum builder for the Red Raiders as they scored twice in early drives.
In the first play of the game, senior quarterback Henry Colombi passed to senior wide receiver Kaylon Geiger for a gain of 30 yards. In the second play of the game, junior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma took the ball and ran through the pocket for 45 yards to the end zone.
This gave Tech its first score of the game with a good PAT from senior placekicker Jonathan Garibay for a 7-0 lead.
Once the Wildcats got their hands on the ball during a kickoff return, junior linebacker Tyrique Matthews punched out the ball and forced a fumble. Tech recovered the ball at the 23-yard line.
This fumble gave junior running back SaRodorick Thompson the chance to rush for one yard and score another touchdown for the Red Raiders.
Kansas State started the second quarter with its first touchdown of the game and shortened the lead to 14-7.
During the next drive for Tech, Colombi had a 40-yard completed pass to sophomore wide receiver Myles Price, which set up Thompson’s second touchdown of the game with a 4-yard rush to the end zone. Tech had a 21-7 lead after this.
Senior defensive back DeMarcus Fields stopped Kansas State from scoring after he jumped in front of a Wildcat pass and swatted it away. This incomplete pass on fourth down forced the Wildcats to score on a 24-yard field goal for a 21-10 score.
Garibay ended the first half with a 27-yard field goal to put Tech at a 24-10 lead, making this the third time the team has gone into the half with a lead this season.
Tech gave up a safety to start the second half which gave Kansas State two points. These two points became a staple for the Wildcats and shifted the momentum in their favor.
The Wildcats continued to score throughout the third quarter with their second touchdown of the game. This shortened Tech’s lead to 24-19.
Senior linebacker Colin Schooler recovered the ball on the final play of the third quarter after Kansas State fumbled. Raider Power chants could be heard throughout the stadium as a result of the play.
In the final quarter, Tyree Wilson had back-to-back sacks which resulted in a loss of 14 yards for Kansas State, but this did not set the Wildcats back.
The Wildcats threw a 22-yard completed pass and ran it to the end zone. They then tried to score on a two-point conversion but failed. Despite the failed conversion, Kansas State secured its first lead of the game, 25-24.
With six minutes left in the game, Colombi saw an open field and took the chance to run for 28 yards, then out of bounds.
With minutes left in the game, Kansas State's defense stopped the Red Raiders on fourth down to secure their first conference victory and break the Wildcats' three-game losing streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.