The Texas Tech men’s tennis team lost to No.33 Central Florida 4-3 at 5 p.m. on Friday at the McLeod Tennis Center.
In the doubles portion, sophomore Isaac Arevalo and senior Jackson Cobb were the first pair to lose with a 1-6 loss. Freshman Reed Collier and senior Parker Wynn were down 5-3 but came back to tie the match up 5-5. With a service break, the pair of Red Raiders were able to take the lead 6-5 and eventually win 7-5.
Senior Bjorn Thomson and junior Ilgiz Valiev were tied 4-4, 5-5 and then 6-6-before ending the match with a final 7-6 victory. This gave the Red Raiders an early one-point advantage going into the single matches
Wynn had a 3-0 lead during his first set and scored three more points to win 6-1. Thomson also defeated his competitor with 6-1 victory during his first set.
Sophomore Franco Ribero was down 2-4 along with Valiev, who was down 5-2. Ribero and Valiev continued to fall and lost 6-2 and 6-3 during their first set.
Collier had a two-point lead and was up 5-3 before finishing with a 6-3 victory in his first set. Arevalo followed Collier in his first set and was up 4-2, ultimately winning with a final 6-2 score.
Wynn fell back during the second set, trailing 4-1, but came back and tied it 4-4. Thomson was up 4-2, and but the Knights came back and tied the second set 5-5 Valiev was tied 2-2 with the Knights, while both Arevalo and Collier were down 4-0 in the second set. Ribero was trailing 1-3 and could not come back, losing 6-2. This gave the Knights their first point of the match, tying it 1-1.
Thomson broke the 5-5 tie and scored two more points to win 7-5, finishing in a two-set sweep and giving the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.
Arevalo was shut out 6-0 in his second set, which forced him to play a third set. Collier scored two points but was forced to play a third set when he lost 6-2.
Wynn was the next Red Raider to sweep his opponent in two sets and won with a 7-6 victory, giving Tech a 3-1 lead. Valiev forced a third set by winning his second set with a 6-4 victory.
The last three remaining Tech players, Valiev, Collier and Arevalo were all forced to play in a third and final set with the chance of one player's match winning the final point.
In the final set, Arevalo was tied 2-2, while both Valiev and Collier were down 2-1. All three players at one point were down 4-2 in the third set.
Collier was the first to lose his final set 6-3 and gave UCF the second point. Arevalo was next to lose 6-4, giving the Knights the third point to tie it. Valiev was the last player on the court down 5-4. With a service error, Valiev tied the match 5-5. In the end, Valiev lost 7-6 to give USF the 4-3 victory.
The Red Raiders will travel to San Diego to participate in the USD Invite next weekend.
