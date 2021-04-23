The No. 5 Red Raiders were routed at home Friday night 11-3 in their series opener against the Baylor Bears.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde got the nod for the Red Raiders in this one. It was his second start of the season for him working as the team’s No. 1 weekend starter after sophomore RHP Brandon Birdsell went down with injury.
Heading into the contest, he had a 6-1 record, 2.24 ERA, and 0.879 WHIP in nine season starts, according to baseball-reference.
Monteverde would oppose Baylor’s LHP Tyler Thomas. Thomas had a 4-2 record to go along with his 1.95 ERA heading into the game.
Baylor struck first in this one in the second inning when freshman Cade Currington sent a two-run home run over the wall in left field.
Five hits, and four runs later, the Bears led 6-0 after the top half of the second inning. Baylor led off that inning with five consecutive hits off of Monteverde.
Junior Cody Masters got Tech on the board in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI sac-fly.
After Baylor’s Chase Wehsener and Tech’s Braxton Fulford traded solo homers in the third and fourth innings, The Bears led 7-2.
Monteverde was pulled after the fourth inning. In the end, he allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks in 4.0 innings of work. His performance notched him his second loss of the season.
“(Monteverde) just didn't have his best stuff tonight, really didn't locate anything, really didn't have his best stuff,” said coach Tadlock in the postgame news conference.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Tech had their best chance to stage a comeback.
Sophomore outfielder Dru Baker and freshman second baseman Jace Jung both reached to start the inning, and eventually the Red Raiders found themselves with the bases loaded and two outs.
Unfortunately for Tech, Masters struck out in five pitches to end the inning.
Thomas was pulled after the inning. He tossed 6.0 innings of two-run baseball to go along with his seven strikeouts on the day. He would also receive the win for Baylor.
The Red Raiders and Bears traded runs again in the seventh inning to put the score at 8-3 before Baylor put Tech away in the top of the eighth.
In that inning, Baylor’s Jack Pineda launched a two-run home run early in the inning before their second baseman Tre Richardson added on another insurance run thanks to some savvy baserunning.
The Red Raiders trailed 11-3 heading into the ninth.
In the ninth inning, the Bears and Red Raiders traded runs one last time, and Tech finally fell by a final score of 12-4.
“The story was Baylor's lineup and Tyler Thomas. Those guys are to be commended for the way they showed up and swung the bat and, you know, that similar stuff out of both (Starters), Thomas just out pitched our guy”.
Tech’s Andrew Devine, Eli Riechmann, Chase Webster, Brandon Petix, Tyler Hamilton, and Brady LeJeune-DeAcutis all got some work in for the Red Raiders out of the bullpen in this one.
Petix made his Red Raider debut with the appearance.
Tech fell to 26-9 on the season with the loss, and 7-6 in conference play. The Bears improved to 25-12 overall with the victory, and 6-7 in conference play.
Game two of the series will be played tomorrow, with sophomore RHP Micah Dallas expected to go for the Red Raiders.
That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.