On Monday, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team traveled to Waco to face off against the no. 7 ranked Baylor Bears in its first Big 12 matchup of the season. The Lady Raiders were coming off of a home win against Angelo State where they beat the Commodores by 45 points, their largest margin of victory of the season.
The Lady Raiders struggled throughout the game and had problems gaining traction on either end of the court, leading to a loss by 46 to the Bears.
Following the loss, the Lady Raider have an overall record of 3-2 and a conference record of 0-1; the Lady Bears, however, improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12.
From the field, Tech shot just over 28 percent, hitting 16 of 57 attempted field goals. From the three-point line, the team made 3-19 three pointers, rounding out a 15.8 percent shooting night. This was the lowest shooting percentage Tech has shot on the season. In fact, Tech is second in the Big 12 in three-point percentage at 38 percent, according to Big 12 stats.
Baylor, on the other hand, outworked the Lady Raiders in shooting, as they averaged 55.4 percent (36-65) from the field and 33.3 percent (3-9) from three.
Offensively for Tech, Vivian Gray led the team in scoring at 18 points, going 6-15 on field goals, 1-4 from three-point range and 5-7 from the charity stripe.
Baylor hosted the game-high scorer NaLyssa Smith, who went 6-9 from the field and 9-10 on free-throws while putting up 21 points to go along with 9 rebounds (7 offensive and 2 defensive).
The Baylor Bears forced Tech to commit a total of 15 turnovers, a season high, which is uncommon for the Lady Raiders, as they have only averaged 9.4 turnovers over their past four games.
Tech also showed its defensive prowess by forcing the Bears to commit 15 turnovers, a number that is parallel to Baylor’s average turnover total of 17.6 per game.
With the win over Tech on Monday, Baylor broke the split series and pushed ahead with 48 wins to Tech’s 47 wins, according to Tech Athletics.
After this loss, the Lady Raiders drop down to ninth place in the Big 12 while Baylor sits atop the rankings with a 2-0 conference record.
On Saturday, the Lady Raiders are set to head back to Lubbock to host the TCU Horned Frogs in their second Big 12 matchup. The game will be aired on ESPN+ at 2:00 p.m.
