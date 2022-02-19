The Texas Tech baseball team fell to Auburn 2-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday. The game was the first ever matchup between the two programs, and the loss moved the Red Raiders to 1-1 in this year’s State Farm College Showdown.
Tech entered the day coming off a comeback victory over Michigan the night before, while Auburn came in 0-1 after being shut out by Oklahoma yesterday.
It was a game dominated by pitching, as both teams recorded three hits each. Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell got the start for the Red Raiders, his first since he injured his rotator cuff in April of 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
Birdsell returned to Lubbock despite being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, deciding to play for the Red Raiders in his fourth year of eligibility and second at Tech.
The Tigers got on the board in the second inning after sophomore second baseman Cole Foster delivered a two-out single to score junior left fielder Bryson Ware from second base. Though this would end up being the only hit Birdsell would surrender, he struggled with command throughout his start, walking four batters in four innings pitched.
After using five pitchers in their 7-6 win over Michigan, the Red Raiders finished the day having used two after freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish replaced Birdsell in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In his collegiate debut, Parish shutout the Tigers while striking out three batters in four innings pitched. The Poolville-native recorded all three strikeouts in his first inning of play, according to Tech Athletics.
It was a quiet afternoon offensively for the Red Raiders, whose lone run came off a Kurt Wilson sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. The senior utility man has four RBIs through two games this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech was struck out eight times by four different Auburn pitchers, including five from sophomore right-handed pitcher Joseph Gonzalez, who started the game for the Tigers. Tech sophomore second baseman Jace Jung struck out three times in an 0-4 day.
Though they managed to walk seven times and get hit by a pitch once, the Red Raiders were 2-11 with runners on base. Through two games this season, Tech is 5-32 with runners on base, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech was never able to match Auburn, losing 2-1 with Birdsell being credited with the loss.
The Red Raiders will finish their slate at the State Farm College Showdown with a top 25 matchup against No. 15 Arizona on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
