On Thursday, Texas Tech fell to Texas 67-66 inside of the T-Mobile Center at the Big 12 Championship.
"Every time we play Texas it's a game of runs,” head coach Chris Beard said after the game.
The Red Raiders decided to go with a sudden change in the starting five, replacing freshman guard Micah Peavy with sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr.
The new lineup seemed to give Tech some good rhythm on offense, as the Red Raiders made five of their first seven shot attempts.
It was a particularly good start for Shannon, who knocked down two quick three-point shots.
The good offensive start allowed Tech to lead 17-10 with 12 minutes remaining in the half.
The Longhorns quickly responded with some offense of their own, kicking off a 9-2 run. As the Longhorns rallied, the Red Raiders offense went frozen.
Tech made only one of their last 11 shots heading into the eight-minute mark, allowing Texas to cut the lead back down to one possession.
The Red Raiders were able to ice the Longhorns momentum by making four straight shots and going on a 7-0 run of their own.
However, the Longhorns didn’t stay down. Texas responded with a 12-0 run to take their first lead of the game heading into halftime.
Shannon finished the first half with 11 points, which led all scorers. Texas’s Matt Coleman scored 10 of his own to give the Longhorns the 34-30 lead to start the second half.
Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar had a tremendous start to the second half. He quickly put in two quick buckets and drew a charge on the other end, allowing Tech to open the half on a 7-0 run.
The Red Raiders stretched the run to 10-2, as Texas made only one of their first five shots to start the half.
"I feel like we were aggressive,” Shannon said on the surge after the game. “I feel like we had the urge to get back in the game.”
Tech continued to extend their lead, especially after junior guard Mac McClung broke his scoring drought with back-to-back field goals. The Red Raiders led 48-38 with 12 minutes remaining.
Just when it seemed to get comfortable for Tech, Coleman stormed back and led a 7-0 Longhorn run to force a timeout.
The Longhorns continued their offensive hot-streak, making four straight shots to lead 57-56 with seven minutes remaining.
The Red Raiders quickly rallied themselves back into the game, reestablishing a five-point lead with four minutes to go.
Out of that timeout, Texas scored five unanswered points to cut Tech’s lead to just one point with less than 50 seconds remaining.
With one possession remaining, Coleman drove to the basket and drew a foul with 1.8 seconds remaining. At the line to shoot free-throws, Coleman made both to give the Longhorns the one-point lead.
Needing one more shot to win it, Tech turned the ball over as time expired. The Longhorns would go on to win 67-66.
"I really thought the tougher team was gonna win tonight,” Beard said after the game. “Texas was the tougher team tonight in key moments of the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.