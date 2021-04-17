The No. 8 Red Raiders fell on the road in game two of their series against West Virginia by a final score of 6-5.
Sophomore RHP Micah Dallas started the game for Tech. Prior to Saturday’s start, he had been 1-2 on the season with a 3.38 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched, according to TechAthletics.
He would oppose West Virginia’s LHP Adam Tulloch. He was 0-3 on the season with a 7.03 ERA heading into the contest.
The Mountaineer offense was hot to start this one, as they quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the start of the third inning.
The Red Raiders got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when freshman shortstop Cal Conley drove in a run on an RBI-single. Tech trailed 3-1 after the fourth.
Tulloch left after the fourth inning. He pitched 4.0 innings of two-run baseball in the end.
The Red Raiders and Mountaineers traded runs in the fifth inning to make it 4-2 before the Tech offense came alive.
In the top of the sixth inning, a hit-by-pitch, sac-fly and a walk all scored a run to put the Red Raiders up 5-4 heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Dallas was pulled after he recorded the first out of the bottom of the sixth inning. He left the game having pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs and having struck out three total batters.
Junior RHP Ryan Sublette relieved Dallas in the inning.
After Sublette got through the sixth and seventh innings with ease, he allowed the tying run to cross the plate in the bottom of the eighth off an RBI-single.
With the score tied up at 5-5 entering the ninth, the Red Raiders were unable to get more than one baserunner on in the top of the inning before going down.
West Virginia opened the bottom of the ninth inning with two base hits and a walk to load up the bases for shortstop Mikey Kluska.
Kluska hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield, but the Red Raider defense could not make the play at the plate and the Mountaineers won 6-5 on the walk-off fielder’s choice.
Sublette received the loss in the game, having allowed two earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched.
The loss puts Tech at 25-8 on the season and 6-5 in the conference.
West Virginia improves to 14-15 overall and 5-6 in the conference with the win.
The third and final game of the series will be played Sunday at noon. The winner of that game will also be the winner of the series.
That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
