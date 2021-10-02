The Texas Tech volleyball team closed their weekend series with No. 9 Baylor with a loss in four sets.
The Red Raiders exit the weekend with a split after the loss, after taking the first match on Friday, Oct. 1. Friday’s victory was the program's first win against a top 10 opponent since Oct. 26, 1996, when they defeated No. 5 Nebraska in five sets, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech falls to 11-6 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
Set One:
In the first set, Baylor was able to get out to an early 8-3 lead. Senior outside hitter and reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Avery Skinner tallied three kills to help the Bears to their lead.
Baylor continued to build its lead and reached 15-8 as Tech took a timeout.
The Bears eventually took the set by a score of 25-13.
Set Two:
The Red Raiders were able to get out to an early 5-2 lead in the second set.
Tech extended their lead to 10-3 with a kill from senior middle back Karrington Jones.
Baylor turned in a 5-0 scoring run which cut Tech’s lead to 14-10.
Baylor tightened the score with a 6-2 scoring run as Tech took a timeout with a 22-20 lead.
Tech evened the match after taking the set by a score of 25-22.
Set Three:
The Bears opened the third set with a 5-0 scoring run and did not let go of the lead.
The Red Raiders took a timeout as Baylor took a 12-7 lead.
Baylor eventually took the set by a score of 25-17.
Set Four:
The Red Raiders took an early 5-3 lead in the fourth set.
Tech continued to build their lead and eventually got out to a 17-12 lead.
Baylor tied the set at 22 as Tech took a timeout.
The Red Raiders led the match 24-22 after the timeout but eventually fell by a score of 27-25.
Baylor closed the match on a 5-1 scoring run.
The Red Raiders will be in action again 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 against Iowa State at the United Supermarkets Arena.
