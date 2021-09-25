Tech’s defense could not come back from the Longhorns offense’s scoring ability throughout the four-quarter game.
Texas started on a high note with six touchdowns in the first half.
The Red Raiders had zero points through the first quarter but came back and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to shorten the lead to 42-14.
The first touchdown was scored by junior quarterback Tyler Shough when he ran for six yards.
After this touchdown, Texas responded with both a single touchdown and then an interception.
After this interception, Shough took a hit and left the field with an injury. This gave senior quarterback Henry Colombi a chance to get on the field for the Red Raiders.
The third quarter had the Longhorn’s name stamped on it.
Colombi started the third quarter with an interception, the second one for Tech in the game.
Texas then returned a punt for 42 yards and scored. The Longhorns had double the score of the Red Raiders with a 49-21 lead.
Kaylon Geiger caught a pass from Colombi in the third quarter for 75 yards and put 28 points on the scoreboard for Tech, but the Longhorns had 58 points on their end.
In the final quarter, Texas reached the 70-point mark.
Tech had the final touchdown of the game when freshman quarterback Donovan Smith ran into the endzone for a final score of 70-35.
Tech will stay on the road to face West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.