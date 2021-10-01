The Texas Tech football program will continue its time on the road to face West Virginia in its second conference game of the season at 2:30 p.m.
Both programs opened conference play with a loss.
Tech fell to Texas in a historic 70-31 game that defensive coordinator Keith Patterson said led to major disappointment in the locker room.
“I mean there's no one more disappointed, those guys are the guys that have put in all the work. You know [that], they know that they feel horrible,” Patterson said.
Going into practice this week, Patterson said he wanted the team to move on from the loss and learn from it.
“I said to move forward, and to move onward and upward toward anything in life; and it doesn't matter, you got to let certain things go. That's the same case here I mean you got to let it go,” Patterson said. “And you can't sit here and hang on to it [and] let it beat you twice.”
Junior quarterback Tyler Shough will not play in the Saturday game after he suffered a broken collarbone during his first Big 12 game against Texas, according to Matt Wells. Shough is expected to return in six weeks.
Instead, senior quarterback Henry Colombi will take the starting role for the Red Raiders in their next road test.
“When this moment came, and he answered the call,” offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie said. “Henry is a matter of veteran player, he's a savvy player, he's played a lot of football and I said that when I got here from spring practice.”
Colombi also started against West Virginia last season where he led the Red Raiders to a 34-27 win while at Jones AT&T Stadium.
“I have a lot of confidence Henry, I think the team has a lot of conference center, and you know he went in, and then the thing is he doesn't get rattled, and he knows who he is as a player, and he knows where to go with a football,” Cumbie said.
Oklahoma defeated West Virginia with a close 16-13 victory, The Mountaineers second loss of the season, according to WV Sports.
This is the Mountaineers homecoming game and their third game at the Milan Puskar Stadium, where a undefeated 2-0 record is posted so far this season, according to WV Sports.
This is the 11th time in history the Red Raiders will compete against The Mountaineers, according to Tech Athletics. West Virginia holds the advantage with a 6-4 record against Tech.
Senior linebacker Jacob Morgenstern said he and his team are only focused on West Virginia as of now.
“We got to start fast and do your job at the end of the day. I mean, Texas was an uncharacteristic lack of focus, lack of discipline so you have to be better,” Morgenstern said.
Fans can watch Saturday’s game on ESPN or follow The Daily Toreador’s twitter for live updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.