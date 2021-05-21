The No. 5 Red Raiders routed the unranked Kansas Jayhawks on Friday while at home with a final score of 13-4.
The two teams wasted no time getting on the board in this one, as the score was 4-2 in favor of the Red Raiders after the first inning of play.
In that first inning, freshman second baseman Jace Jung hit his 20th home run of the season. His opposite field two-run blast tied the game up at 2-2 early on.
Kansas’ starter, Eli Davis, only lasted 1.0 inning. He allowed four earned runs in the game.
The Red Raider offense did not let up from there, as they scored two runs in the second inning, three runs in the fourth inning, and four runs in the fifth inning.
Tech freshman infielder Nate Rombach had a pair of RBIs in that stretch.
On the mound, Red Raider sophomore RHP Micah Dallas had an excellent start. Dallas pitched 6.0 total innings in the contest, striking out six batters and allowing zero earned runs.
He later received the win for Tech in the contest.
Freshman Red Raider reliever Levi Wells and sophomore reliever Chase Webster finished off the game for Dallas.
The Red Raiders led 13-2 heading into the sixth inning.
The Jayhawks tacked on a couple of runs in the top of the eighth inning to make it 13-4 before the game came to a close.
Every player in Tech’s starting lineup reached base safely in the game.
With their lopsided win, the Red Raiders record improved to 34-13, and 13-10 in conference play.
Kansas fell to 30-15 overall with the loss, and 8-15 in conference play.
The third and final game of the series will be played at noon Saturday.
That game will be streamed on ESPN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.