Tech eSports Association has partnered with the College of Media & Communication to build a new eSports facility open to all students.
Megan Condis, facility adviser for Tech eSports, said Tech eSports is not just a competitive gaming association; it is also a place that provides a community for students who want to have fun and participate in the non-competitive events.
“Tech eSports is a student organization that is one hundred percent governed and run by students here at Texas Tech,” Condis said. “Students decide what games we’re going to be competing in and who will be representing the university in intercollegiate competition. They also set up kind of community events for people who don’t think of themselves as hyper competitive, too.”
The facility is scheduled to be done by mid-October, Condis said. By then, the painting, wiring, walls and windows will be furnished, allowing the workers to move all the furniture and equipment in.
“The lab is designed to have full floor, ceiling and glass walls, giving you the ability to look in and watch players while they’re practicing or playing,” Condis said. “We are having to order specialized furniture, because if you are playing eSports, you cannot be in a tiny place, you have to have a large desk. With that room you can get a nice big monitor with a fast refresh rate.”
Cooper Peacock, vice president and social media manager for Tech eSports from Justin, said the biggest community gathering place is in the group’s Discord, where people stay connected.
“Pretty recently our Discord was at 840 members, which is up from 370 at the beginning of the semester,” Peacock said. “So this semester, we have more than doubled our membership, so as far as the community itself, we are at over 800 members. The community Discord is open to more than just students, but as far as the actual club it is limited to students only.”
For this upcoming year, Tech eSports wants to focus on content creation and each individual person over the club as a whole, said Peacock, a third-year creative media industries student.
“For a long time, Tech eSports has been about the club itself, and with this year, along with help from the new expansions, (we) want to make it a lot more about the individuals,” Peacock said. “After all this is built, we will be able to bring in all our people into one place.”
Robert Peaslee, associate professor and department chair of journalism and creative media industries, said the department hopes to accomplish more than a big facility with expensive equipment.
“We certainly want to support Tech eSports, you know, a student organization in our community that brings positive awareness of our university and of our college,” Peaslee said. “We also want to support the students who are increasingly coming into our college who want to do something in eSports or eSports-adjacent careers, beyond being an eSports athlete.”
This expansion also puts Tech in the category as one of the only schools in the nation who has made this big of a commitment to the eSports industry, Peaslee said. This type of attraction will not just bring in more people to eSports and the College of Media & Communication, but attract more people to Tech itself.
“It puts us at or near the top of Power Five schools nationally who have committed to a space like this and who have made a commitment in terms of infrastructure to eSports competition and eSports coverage,” Peaslee said. “I think it will help not only Tech eSports recruit players who are interested in playing and competing, but it will help the university recruit students, whether they matriculate as majors in our college or not.”
The goal is to let students into the structure by as early as the end of this semester, Peaslee said.
“With that estimate, Tech eSports will use the semester break to work out any issues the building may have and allow students full access by the spring semester,” Peaslee said.
