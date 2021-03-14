Texas Tech basketball will be a sixth seed in the South Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and will face off against Utah State in the first round in a matchup on Friday, March 19th.
After going 17-10 this season, Tech got a favorable seeding ahead of the March Madness tournament, with its first opponent having a better record at 20-8 but were seeded five teams below the Red Raiders.
If the Red Raiders defeat Utah State, their next opponent would be the winner of the matchup between No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) and No.14 Colgate (14-1).
Utah State’s leading scorer, junior center Neemias Queta, averaged a double-double (15.1 points and 10 rebounds), along with 3.2 blocks per game. Quetta holds the record for single-season blocks (84) in Utah State’s history.
More importantly, however, is Queta’s size. At 7 feet tall and 245 pounds, Queta is a potential mismatch against Tech, who’s starting center is senior forward Marcus Santos at only 6’7”.
The largest player on the Red Raiders' roster however is freshman center Vlasdislav Goldin from Nalchik, Russia. Goldin is only averaging 1.0 points per game this season but has yet to play over ten minutes.
The game on March 19 will be the Red Raiders' first game since losing to the now Big 12 Champion Texas Longhorns in the semi-finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.