Texas Tech softball shuts out Fairleigh Dickinson 17-0 in five innings Friday. Tech is now 2-0 on the weekend at Rocky Johnson Field.
GiGi Wall had two innings of work with no hits. Sophomore Morgan Hornback went three scoreless innings and two hits.
The first inning consisted of a three up and three down for the Knights offense. Redshirt junior Heaven Burton singled, and junior Breanna Russell singled through the left side. Sophomore Zoe Jones stepped to the plate with two outs and cleared the bases to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead.
Fairleigh Dickinson got on base in the second by a walk, but no runs were scored. The Red Raiders racked 12 runs in the second inning. Senior Shelby Henderson and freshman Tori Whillock had back-to-back singles.
Henderson and Whillock reached home as the Knights overthrew to second and home plate. Yvonne Whaley tripled for two RBI. Russell advanced to first with a hit by pitch. Whillock singled to shortstop to load the bases. Whaley came back around and was walked to bring another run. Whaley and Burton scored on a passed ball. Redshirt senior Karli Hamilton was thrown out at home to end the inning with Tech leading 15-0.
The Knights got a hit and Hornback walked back-to-back batters in the third, but the Red Raiders defense worked faster. Tech’s half of the third kicked off with Jones popping up to right field, but the catch is missed. The result of the fourth error is a triple for Jones. Whillock scored two runs with a single and Hornback struck out to end the third inning 17-0.
“I know the person behind me is going to get the job done,” Jones said.
Fairleigh Dickinson reached base by a single but the next three batters grounded out. Tech had its first scoreless inning in the fourth. The fifth ended to complete the shutout win and just two hits.
“We are going to play aggressive in March,” head coach Adrian Gregory said, “and we are going to play on a streak in March.”
Tech has started March strong with two run-rule wins. Gregory said the team will reset and refocus for Saturday's slate of games to continue the three-game winning streak.
The Red Raiders will return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday against Marist College at Rocky Johnson Field.
