The Texas Tech men’s tennis team swept the Fresno State Bulldogs 4-0 in their second match of the day. The Red Raiders finished the Blue Grey Classic with two victories and one loss to improve their overall record to 8-4.
Senior Parker Wynn and freshman Reed Collier started with a 6-1 victory in the doubles portion and soon after senior Bjorn Thomson and junior Ilgiz Valiev defeated the Bulldogs 6-2.
These two victories gave the Red Raiders an early 1-0 lead going into the singles matches.
The No. 74 ranked Valiev was the first Tech player to win his first set for the third time in three matches, according to Tech Athletics. Valiev won his first set 6-4.
The No. 53 ranked singles player Wynn was next to win his first set with a 6-3 victory followed by sophomore Isaac Arevalo who won 7-6.
Sophomore Franco Ribero and sophomore Francisco Vittar continued the winning streak with a 7-5 and 7-6 victory in their first sets giving Tech a better advantage.
Just as he did in the previous match against Middle Tennessee State, Valiev defeated his Bulldog opponent in two sets with his final set ending in a 6-2 victory. This gave Tech a two-point advantage with Fresno State still at zero.
Arevalo was the next Red Raider who swept his contender in two sets. Arevalo ended his final set with a 6-1 victory and gave Tech another singles point. This resulted in a 3-0 lead for the Red Raiders with four players left on the court.
Wynn was the final Tech player to defeat the Bulldogs in a final 6-3 victory during his second set. This gave the Red Raiders the final fourth point to automatically end the match.
Ribero, Vittar and Collier all left their matches unfinished but most of the Red Raiders have a lead before the match ended.
Ribero was up 4-3 during the second set while Vittar won his first set 7-6. Meanwhile, Collier was down 3-6.
This was the second victory for the Red Raiders for the day and finished their time at the Blue Grey National Tennis Classic.
Tech will head back to the Mcleod Tennis Center for its next match against New Mexico State University at 9:30 on Friday.
