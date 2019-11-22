The No. 15 Texas Tech soccer team lost to Michigan 3-2 in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament to end the Red Raiders' 2019 season.
Junior forward Kirsten Davis started the match in the third minute with a shot, but it did not reach reach Michigan’s net.
A minute later, the Wolverines earned a penalty kick and the shot towards freshman goalkeeper Madison White hit the side of the goalpost and bounced away from the box to keep it scoreless.
Junior midfielder Sarah Stratigakis for the Wolverines then scored the first goal of the game in the seventh minute which gave Michigan an early 1-0 lead. Seven minutes later, Stratigakis tried to score again with a long-distance sho,t but it was too high to reach the Red Raiders' net.
Junior midfielder Jordie Harr had a chance to try and get a point on the scoreboard during the 19th minute, but her shot was blocked.
During a corner kick shot by Harr in the 25th minute, Davis received the ball and kicked it towards senior midfielder Jayne Lydiatt who used her head and tied the match 1-1. Head coach Tom Stone was issued a yellow card by the referee minutes after the goal and about 10 minutes later the Tech bench also received a yellow card.
With eight minutes left in the first half, Stratigakis almost scored again but her shot was shy of the goalpost which kept the score 1-1.
By the end of the first half, the Wolverines led in shots 8-5 and corner shots 7-4 while the Red Raiders recorded two saves compared to Michigan’s zero.
At the start of the second half, a yellow card was given to junior defender Alia Martin, a player for the Wolverines who collided with sophomore defender Charlotte Teeter.
The Wolverines recorded a shot towards White during the 10th minute but the ball hit the crossbar and did not make it to the Red Raiders' net. Freshman defender Hannah Anderson swiped the ball from her opponent, but picked up her first yellow card of the game.
Davis had a one-on-one with a Michigan defender and shot towards the goal, but the ball went too far wide in the 59th minute. The Wolverines responded and tried to score, but the shot was caught by White during the 61st minute which kept the score 1-1.
With 27 minutes left in the match, the Wolverines took advantage of the possession and scored off a header goal which made the Red Raiders trail 2-1. White saved her third shot of the game in the 69th minute and five minutes later senior defender Margaret Begley shot, but it didn’t reach Michigan’s net.
Harr tried to even the score with eight minutes left, but her shot was too wide and about a minute later, Michigan scored with another header goal to take the lead 3-1.
With two minutes let on the clock senior midfielder Savanna Jones scored the second goal for the Red Raiders to make it 3-2 but the Red Raiders could not tie it up which ended their run in the NCAA tournament and their 2019 season.
The Red Raiders' season ended with a record of 15-4-3.
