On Saturday, No. 13 Texas Tech defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 73-62 inside of Bramlage Coliseum.
“I think without the forced turnovers today, maybe there’s a different tune in this game,” head coach Chris Beard said after his team forced the Wildcats into committing 18 turnovers.
The Red Raiders began the game with a lot of defensive energy. Tech forced seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game and held the Wildcats to just 3-of-11 shooting in that span.
However, Kansas State responded with some defense of their own, forcing Tech into a 4-of-15 shooting start in the first 10 minutes of game time.
Both defenses continued to be stingy with their adjustments, but the Red Raiders used the perimeter to create their offense. Tech had 4-of-10 three-point attempts at the final media timeout of the first half, allowing them to lead 21-19.
Tech continued to attack the perimeter, with five players having made a three-point shot at halftime. Both defenses kept their respective team’s in it, with Tech leading 30-25 at halftime.
The story of the game was the early absence of sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who did not play in the first half due to an injury, according to a team spokesperson. Junior guard Mac McClung shouldered the offensive load with him out and scored 13 first half points.
As the second half started, freshman Tyreek Smith continued to make the most of his minutes. He had three blocks early into the second half and knocked down a three-point field goal, which sent Tech to the under-16 media timeout with a lead.
“I think Reek played some good basketball,” head coach Chris Beard said on the freshman after the game. “I thought Reek played well today.”
With over 15 minutes left in the second half, Shannon checked into the game for the first time. With Shannon providing an edge on both ends, the Red Raiders went on an 10-1 run after he checked in.
After that run, the Red Raiders continued to dominate on the perimeter, shooting 8-of-16 on three-point attempts at the under-12 media timeout. Tech led 47-35 at that time, finally creating some separation on the scoreboard.
Kansas State quickly crept back into the game, cutting the Tech lead to six with over eight minutes left in the game.
As the Wildcats threatened the Red Raiders lead, junior guard Kyler Edwards stepped up and provided his team some much needed offense. He scored five straight points to raise the Tech lead back up to nine points with just under seven minutes to go.
“I thought Kyler had some good balance in his game today,” Beard said on Edwards after the game.
Even with Tech stretching their lead, the Wildcats continued to fight their way back into it. Kansas State went on a 7-1 run to cut the Tech lead back down to six at the final media timeout.
But Tech did not budge down the stretch, especially after two big buckets by senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva and McClung. That offensive burst would go on to seal a 73-62 Tech victory.
“Kinda disappointed in our execution, but I was pleased with our poise in certain parts of this game,” Beard said on his team’s victory after the game.
