The Texas Tech basketball team moved to 3-0 with a 84-49 win over Prairie View A&M on Monday night, remaining undefeated as they prepare for their first game of the season outside of the United Supermarkets Arena, when they travel to take on Incarnate Word in South Padre on Saturday.
Tech rolled out a different starting lineup than the one seen in its first two games. The Red Raiders are still without junior guard Terrance Shannon Jr. due to eligibility precautions.
Texas Tech’s starting lineup:
G - Kevin McCullar Jr, redshirt junior
G - Mylik Wilson, Junior, transfer from Louisiana
G - Davion Warren, super senior, transfer from Hampton
F - Kevin Obanor, senior, transfer from Oral Roberts
F - Bryson Williams, super senior, transfer from UTEP
Williams led Tech in scoring for the second game of his career as a Red Raider, scoring 18 points on 7-10 shooting from the field while also hauling in seven rebounds. He tied McCullar for the most in the game.
Warren finished second on the team in scoring with 15 points as well as two rebounds, two rebounds, one assist and two turnovers. He showed a willingness to shoot early, making three three-pointers in four attempts in the first half, but he missed his only other attempt for the rest of the game.
In addition to tying Williams for the most rebounds with seven, McCullar finished third on the team, scoring with 12 points after going 4-9 from the field but missing all three of his attempts behind the arc. He also tied with Wilson for the most steals (3).
The Red Raider with the next most points against PVAMU was senior Kevin Obanor with eight points in just over 20 minutes of action after going 2-4 from three point land and 3-6 from the field. He also hauled in five rebounds and recorded both one steal and one assist.
So far this season Obanor has made eight of his 18 shot attempts from behind the arc for a rate of 44%, slightly below his season average of 46.9% from three last season at Oral Roberts, according to ORU Athletics.
Tech almost doubled Prairie View in total rebounds 50 to 26, and the team quadrupled the Panthers in offensive rebounds 24 to 6. Three games into the season, the Red Raiders have hauled in 135 total rebounds and gave up 72, according to Tech Athletics.
After the game, Tech’s head coach Mark Adams said his team was efficient in getting rebounds. He also said the team’s glaring weakness from the loss was free throw shooting, making 12 of 22 total attempts.
The first players to sub in were two guards: super-senior Adonis Arms and sophomore Chibuzo Agbo, who came in alongside super-senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva for Warren, Wilson and Williams. Adams went to the Red Raiders’ bench often against Tech, with one player playing less than nine minutes (Batcho).
Prairie View A&M went with the same starting lineup from Sunday’s game in Stillwater, Oklahoma when the Panthers fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 72-59.
G - Christian Guess, junior
G - D’Rell Roberts, senior
G - Will Douglas, graduate student
F - Markedric Bell, graduate student
F - Jeremiah Kendall, sophomore
After scoring a career-high 27 points against OSU, Panthers senior guard D’Rell Roberts got his second-straight start for the first time of his career. Against the Red Raiders, he was only able to get 12 points, a figure that still ranked first among his teammates.
Roberts showcased led the game against OSU with five three-pointers, but he recorded the most turnovers with seven. Against Tech, he limited his turnover total to five and made one three-pointer despite seven attempts.
The Red Raiders were able to capitalize on Roberts’ turnover tendency early in their contests, forcing him into a turnover in the Panthers’ first possession on offense with a Kevin McCullar steal and assist to a fastbreak Wilson layup.
In his 27-point showing against OSU, Roberts showed a tendency to score his points in bunches that spilled over to his performance in Lubbock.
After missing his first three shots from behind the arc, Roberts’ made his first with a little over 10 minutes left in the half and followed with an and-one layup on the other end to close Tech’s lead to seven.
The defensive play of Tech’s starting guards played a role in holding Roberts to 12 points, with McCullar, Warren and Wilson accounting for seven of Tech’s 12 steals.
Warren and Wilson entered the game against PVAMU as two of Tech’s top three leaders in steals per game with 2.5 and 1.5, respectively, and both guards had two steals by halftime.
Wilson’s three steals in the game tied McCullar for the most on the team, and his five assists tied Arms for the most in that category as well.
“My mindset is just, like, trying to get everybody else involved before I get a shot,” Wilson said after the game. “I just try to drive into the paint and shit out, so I just want to get everybody else involved before I get involved.”
Adams said after the game, the Red Raiders praised Wilson for his playing style.
“We certainly praised him in the locker room just a few minutes ago, guys appreciate his unselfishness but that’s what he does well,” Adams said. “He was a point guard back at Lafayette and did the same thing.”
Super-senior guard Adonis Arms transferred from Winthrop this offseason to spend his last year of eligibility with Tech. He recorded the only steal from any bench player in the first half. He also ended the half with a three-pointer as time expired on his three point shot attempt of the game.
“I think hitting a buzzer beater of any kind is going to boost someone's confidence, especially going into half ...” Arms said. “So shoutout KJ (Allen) for finding me on the three-point line so I could knock it down.”
After improving from one point in the Red Raiders season opener against North Florida to nine points against Grambling State, Arms had an opportunity to earn more playing time in the second half.
In his second time seeing the floor in the second half, Arms got a defensive rebound and was able to pass it to an open McCullar. McCullar tried to return the favor by bouncing the ball off the backboard for Arms to finish the alley-oop, but the ball slipped through his hands and he missed the shot.
After the game, head coach Mark Adams said a missed alley-oop attempt is not in the playbook.
“I’m not taking any credit for that … I guess they must have drawn that up when I went back to the locker room,” Adams said. “But they were having fun and yeah, it didn't really work very well, so I don’t take any credit for that.”
Arms was pulled after the missed layup and did not get on the court again until there were just over five minutes remaining in the game. His final statline consisted of seven points, five assists and five rebounds in 15 minutes of action.
“He can really pass the ball, sees the floor well, good ball handler,” Adams said of Arms after the game. “He sometimes gets a little bit careless with it, he did early when he came in the game, but I thought he gained momentum and got better as the game went on.”
Arms was inserted along a lineup of super-senior transfer Sardaar Calhoun, Chibuzo Agbo, Daniel Batcho and KJ Allen in the end of the game, each of which played under 10 minutes against Grambling State according to Tech Athletics.
This lineup saw some success from behind the arc as the clock dwindled down, with Agbo, Cahoun and Arms making three consecutive three-pointers with about three minutes left in the game.
Both Agbo and Allen saw the largest uptick in playing time with 10 more minutes against Prairie View than Grambling State. Agbo ended the game with six points and five rebounds in 16 minutes while Allen recorded two points and five rebounds.
Calhoun finished the game with three points, one assist and one turnover. Before making his three-pointer after Agbo with only a few minutes remaining, Calhoun missed all five shots he took, each of which was from behind the arc.
Tech’s 6-foot-11 redshirt-freshman forward Daniel Batcho, a transfer from Arizona who did not play in a game for the Wildcats after an early-season injury, made his first appearance in the game with this final lineup.
Batcho finished with two points and two rebounds and was the only Red Raider to play under 10 minutes against PVAMU. Santos-Silva had the second-shortest playing time with a little under 14 minutes, leading Adams to reveal the player suffered a minor ankle injury during the game.
“I think one of our guys fell on it, likely going for a loose ball,” Adams said.
Tech’s junior guard Clarence Nadolny is one of only five returners from last year’s roster, but he missed his third straight game as he continues to recover from a leg injury.
“He keeps teasing me, he’d jump into the lineup to play the point and I’ll look over at the trainer and he’ll shake his head, we can't get him off the floor,” Adams said. “He’s ready to play now, he's just biting at the big to get out there. So you would think we might possibly see him this weekend.”
With just over five minutes left in the first half, Prairie View’s head coach Byron Smith was called for touching the ball during the play because he was too close to the court.
“Our fans were great, they fed off their energy,” Adams said after the game. “We’ve got the greatest student section in the country, they’ve been showing up every night, even Monday night.”
Tech’s next game is the first away game as the team looks to remain undefeated against Incarnate Word at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the South Padre Island Battle on the Beach.
