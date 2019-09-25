Texas Tech’s volleyball team hosted West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the first conference game of the season for both teams.
The Red Raiders entered the match with a 10-4 record and the Mountaineers with an 8-4 record. Tech won the match 3-1 to improve to 11-4 on the year and get their first conference win of the season.
Tech took an early 1-0 lead after winning the first set 25-23. The Red Raiders finished the set with a .231 hitting percentage as five different Red Raiders recorded kills off sophomore Tatum Rohme’s nine assists. The Mountaineers and Red Raiders finished the set with three blocks each but WVU had five more errors than Tech, according to Tech athletics stats.
The Red Raiders took the second set 25-20 after being down for most of the set. Tech held an early 7-6 but trailed until regaining the lead at the 18-17 mark. The Red Raiders held the lead riding Emily Hill’s five kills while Rohme added nine more assists to her total, according to the stats.
The Mountaineers came back in the third set winning 25-23 despite Tech’s best efforts to comeback. WVU’s Kirstina Jordan, a 6’4” outside hitter, led the way for the Mountaineers and tallied six kills in the third set. The Red Raiders tried everything to comeback in the set. At one point the set was tied at 21 after Katy Northcut took a ball to the face that went over the net and landed in play.
Caitlin Dugan and Allison White talked about how the team bounced back after dropping the third set.
“We kind of lost ourselves a bit in the third set and that’s why we lost but (coach Graystone) was just like ‘do you, play how you play,’” Dugan said.
“We went into the fourth (set) up 2-1, it stinks to lose a set, but we were also still up at that point. We knew what we needed to do to win, since we won two sets already we knew that we would have no problem doing it and we knew what it took to win the (fourth set) so I think we went in with full confidence and knew that we had control of it,” White said.
Tech was not deterred however and went on to take the fourth set 25-19 to secure a 3-1 victory for their first Big 12 win of the season. Tech also remains undefeated at home, moving 5-0 on the season. Three Red Raiders finished with 10-plus kills; Hill lead the charge with 15.
Rohme finished with 46 assists and Hill finished with a double-double recording 14 digs along with her 15 kills, according to the stats. White finished with 13 kills and Karrington Jones added on 11 more as Tech finished with 58 kills as a team, according to the stats.
White also finished with a .500 hitting percentage and two solo blocks. Head coach Tony Graystone said he thought this was White’s best performance of the season.
“I thought this was Allison’s (White) best match of the year,” Graystone said. “So that was great to see her play the way she did tonight.”
The Red Raiders are still undefeated at home this season with a 5-0 in Lubbock. Tech will be back in action 1 p.m. on Saturday against Texas in Austin.
