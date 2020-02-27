The Texas Tech softball team fell to No. 4 Louisiana State, 6-5, and Cal State Fullerton, 1-0, in Fullerton, California, on Thursday.
Sophomore Zoe Jones scored sophomore Yvonne Whaley on a one-out sacrifice bunt. LSU’s offense responded with a three-run first inning to take the lead 3-1.
A scoreless second brought the Red Raiders' offense to the plate. Redshirt junior Heaven Burton singled to shortstop and scored on a flyout from Jones. The third inning of Tech's defense consisted of a three up and three down. The team trailed by one, 3-2.
The fourth inning remained scoreless and led to the fifth which included two hits from sophomore Peyton Blythe and Whaley, who secured a base. Burton reached on an error, but the Red Raiders were retired. Freshman infielder Taylor Pleasants reached first by an error on Jones and scored a run. Tech trailed 4-2 going into the sixth.
With an error by LSU shortstop, Pleasants advanced junior Kelcy Leach to base. However, freshman Tori Whillock was caught stealing to end the top. LSU senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews reached on a fielder’s choice and scored another run, widening LSU's lead 5-2 for the seventh.
The Red Raiders tied the score 5-5 with a two-out rally. Blythe drew a walk and junior Breanna Russell’s RBI single-scored her. Jones doubled to left field to advance pinch-runner Miranda Padilla. Redshirt senior Karli Hamilton singled and two runners scored. A strikeout swing by junior Erin Edmoundson concluded the offensive half of the seventh.
LSU walked off the game with a line out and throwing error by redshirt sophomore Myamie Thompson, securing the 6-5 win.
Redshirt senior GiGi Wall threw 6.2 innings with two earned runs and two strikeouts. Her record is now 1-2. LSU junior Shelbi Sunseri relieved senior Maribeth Gorsuch after four innings to get the win. Sunseri maintains a perfect 4-0 record.
After 6-5 loss to LSU, Tech played Cal State Fullerton 20 minutes later at the Judi Garman Classic.
Junior RHP Sophie Frost led Cal State’s defense as she retired 10 straight batters, inducing ground outs. Cal State scored a run in the first and Tech continued to be held off through seven innings, losing 1-0.
The top of the fourth saw the Red Raiders' first base runner Whaley. She is 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts as she stole second base in the fourth but was left stranded from a ground out by Jones. Cal State went down to Edmoundson.
Edmoundson doubled to the left-field corner for the Red Raiders' first hit. Whillock was sent to pinch run as two pinch hitters attempted to score. Morgan Hornback ended the inning with a pop-up and the Red Raiders continued to trail by one going into the sixth.
Neither Tech nor Cal State advanced as Edmoundson gathered a pair of strikeouts. The seventh had a single from Russell and pinch-runner freshman Payton Jackson reached third on a flyout by Jones. The bases loaded with two outs in the inning, but a flyout to right field ended the game, 1-0.
The Red Raiders will return in Fullerton, California, to face BYU at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
