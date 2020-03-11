The No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team suffered a 3-2 loss to No. 13 Mississippi State in Biloxi, Mississippi on Wednesday.
With the loss, the Red Raiders fell to 16-3 on the season as they were swept by the Bulldogs. Tech now posts a 3-3 record in games played at a neutral ballpark.
Sophomore RHP Hunter Dobbins started the game at the mound for the Red Raiders and did not give up a run until the third inning. Rowdey Jordan opened the inning with a double down the right-field line. A single moved Jordan to third base and a groundout to second base by Josh Hatcher sent him home to give Mississippi State an early 1-0 lead.
The Red Raiders bounced back and tied the game with a run in the fifth inning. Junior third baseman Parker Kelly opened the inning with a single to center field and advanced to second base on a groundout. Freshman shortstop Cal Conley followed with a double to right-center, scoring Kelly to even the score 1-1.
Junior LHP Jakob Brustoski took the mound in the seventh inning and gave up his first run of the season after giving up a single and double, resulting in Jordan crossing home. The run gave the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead and Tech sent junior RHP Ryan Sublette to the mound. A wild pitch and a double down the left-field line sent Hatcher home to extend Mississippi State’s lead 3-1.
Tech chipped away at the Bulldogs’ lead as Conley drew a walk and advanced to second base in the eighth inning. He was then sent home by sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell with a single to center field, cutting the Mississippi State lead 3-2.
Despite preventing the Bulldogs from adding any more runs to the board, the Red Raiders could not gain the lead, suffering their second straight loss to Mississippi State, 3-2.
The Red Raiders will look to bounce back from the rough stretch of games as they will host West Virginia over the weekend to open Big 12 play.
