The Texas Tech football team ended its season finale with a 27-24 loss against the Baylor Bears while on the road at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.
This gives Baylor the series lead as they are now 40-39-1 in the all-time record against Tech.
The Red Raiders took the fight to the final four seconds of the game but ultimately fell in the series finale.
The first half was rough for the Red Raider as they accumulated two turnovers, one in both quarters.
The game started with Baylor shooting out to an early 7-0 lead after the Bears had a 61-yard completed pass and ran untouched to the end zone.
Once Tech got its time with the ball, junior running back SaRodrick Thompson lost the ball for the first fumble of the game. Baylor took advantage and recovered the ball so start a drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal.
The Bears freshman backup quarterback Blake Shapen had 110 passing yards within the first eight plays of the game while Tech had zero.
Senior kicker Jonathan Garibay was the only Red Raider to score on a 46-yard field goal to put the last few points on the board during the first quarter to make the score 10-3.
In the second quarter, Baylor cornerback Al Walcott was disqualified for a targeting call after a collision with senior tight end Travis Koontz.
The Bear’s did not let this impact their field time as Abram Smith found a pocket and rushed four yards to the end zone for a 17-3 lead.
Redshirt-freshman quarterback Donovan Smith was sacked and gave up a fumbled during his third start of the season.
Senior wide receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. cleared two Baylor players and caught a 31-yard pass followed by back-to-back rushes from sophomore running back Tahj Brooks. Brooks took the ball to the end zone to shorten the lead to 17-10 going into halftime.
During the third quarter, junior defensive back Rayshad Williams helped stop Baylor on third down to force the Bear’s to score on a 27-yard field goal.
In the final quarter of the game, senior wide receiver McLane Mannix was wide open and caught a 38-yard pass to score a touchdown in the final quarter. This shortened the lead to 20-17.
Baylor responded with a touchdown of its own with seven minutes left in the game.
The Red Raiders didn't fold under pressure as Koontz caught a 75-yard pass and added six points to the score and cut the game to a three point (27-24) deficit.
With about a minute left in the game, senior linebacker Colin Schooler blocked a Baylor pass on fourth down and gave the ball back to Tech.
With four seconds left in the game, Garibay took the field to kick a 53-yard field goal but missed his first field goal all season.
This ended Tech season 6-6 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.