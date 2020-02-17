The Texas Tech women’s tennis team suffered a 4-3 loss to Denver while in Lubbock on Monday.
Sophomore Nell Miller and freshman Lisa Mays won their doubles match 6-4, and sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skriabina won their doubles match 6-3. These victories gave the Lady Raiders an early 1-0 advantage going into the singles matches.
During the singles portion, Skriabina was the first Lady Raider to win her first set and shut out her opponent 6-0. Sophomore Isa Di Laura was the next to win her first set 6-3 and soon after, Peet and Mays also won 6-4 and 7-6.
Skriabina continued to shut out her opponent through her second set and ended with another 6-0 victory. This would put the second point on the board for the Lady Raiders for a 2-0 lead.
The two-point lead was short-lived as the Pioneers defeated freshman Bojana Marinkov in two sets 4-6 and 2-6 to make the score 2-1 with four players still on the courts.
Mays was the next Lady Raider to sweep her opponent in two consecutive sets with a 7-6 and 6-1 victory. Mays' victory gave Tech the third point to make the score 3-1.
Miller came back from losing her first set 6-7 to being up 5-2 during her second set. But, she could not keep her lead and dropped 5-7. Denver secured a second point for a 3-2 score with two players left.
Peet was forced to play a third set after losing 4-6 in her second set. Peet was down 3-5 in her final set and could not get ahead, losing 3-6. The Pioneers tied the match with this point 3-3.
Di Laura was in the same situation as Peet and was forced to play in a third set after losing her second set 0-6. Di Laura was up 2-1 but fell 3-5. In the end, Di Laura lost to the Pioneers 4-6 which gave them the winning point of the match.
Denver defeated the Lady Raiders 4-3.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Fort Worth to face Texas Christian on Sunday, with the time to be announced.
