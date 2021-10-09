The Texas Tech football team fell 52-31 to Texas Christian during its homecoming game, their first loss at Jones AT&T Stadium this season. This moves Tech to a 4-2 overall record, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders began the first half unlike how they played in Morgantown. TCU’s defense gave Tech trouble throughout the game with multiple stoppages that forced turnovers.
"(We) are just going to go back and fix it. Fix it literally every day ... so this doesn't have to happen again," junior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. said.
The TCU defense gained the upper hand early in the first quarter after the defense had a 3-and-out in Tech’s first drive of the game. This set the tone for the first half of the game with the Red Raiders.
The Horned Frogs scored a touchdown a few minutes into the game and scored the extra point for an early 7-0 lead against the Red Raiders.
TCU continued their momentum with sophomore running back Kendre Miller rushing in the pocket and scoring a 33-yard run to double the team's lead to 14-0 against Tech.
SaRodorick Thompson was the first Red Raider donning the throwback uniform to score with a 4-yard run to the end zone, allowing Tech to jump back within one touchdown of TCU.
TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson intercepted Colombi's pass and returned it for 29 yards to the end zone. This put the Horned Frogs up 28-10, as Tech’s first scoring drive of the half ended with a 38-yard field goal to get the team to double-digits.
Also in the second quarter, Zachary Evans, a TCU running back, scored two of the Horned Frogs' touchdowns and furthered its lead against Tech. Evans scored before and after the interception to end the half with a 34-10 lead.
In the second half, TCU was the first to strike with a 48-yard field goal attempt, but Colombi responded with a 55-yard pass to Kaylon Geiger Sr. which put Tech in the red zone. With this opportunity, Xavier White ran 4 yards to score.
TCU ended the third quarter with a statement touchdown with a 75-yard rush from Miller, which marked the team's fourth rushing touchdown of the game and Miller’s second.
Erik Ezukanma touched the ball for the first time during the game to start the fourth quarter, beginning with a 9-yard run. The drive closed only a few plays later when Ezukanma was targeted in the end zone on fourth-and-11, but the pass was overthrown.
On the next offensive drive, the Red Raiders had two completed passes to Ezukanma to advance Tech in the red zone, which set up Thompson's third touchdown of the game.
TCU responded with a touchdown of its own on the next drive with a 45-yard rush to further the team's lead to 52-31. This gave TCU its third victory this season.
Meanwhile, Tech lost its second conference game this season. The Red Raiders will hit the road to face Kansas in the next conference match at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Defensive lineman Bradford said he and other veterans will tell the younger players to keep their head up after the loss and to stay positive.
"We have to trust the process, trust the coaches, trust our training and trust our technique," Bradford said. "(If) we continue to do that, we will be successful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.