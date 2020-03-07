The Texas Tech men’s basketball team suffered a 66-62 loss to No. 1 Kansas on Saturday. The Red Raiders finish the regular season 18-13, 9-9 Big 12. The Jayhawks secured the Big 12 Championship with the win and finish with a 28-3 record.
Kansas had a 32-24 lead at half time thanks to sophomore Devon Dotson and senior Udoka Azubuike combing for 17 points on 7-13 shooting. The Jayhawks went on 12-2 run in the last seven minutes of the half, and Tech went 1-10 from the field in that span.
Junior guard Davide Moretti led the Red Raiders in scoring with nine points. The Red Raiders forced seven turnovers in the first half and only committed three of their own. However, the Red Raiders only attempted two free throws, missing both, while Kansas went to the line eight times, making five of their attempts.
Tech outscored Kansas in the second half 38-34 but still fell short in the end. Junior Marcus Garrett made a big layup with 35 seconds left despite tough defense from freshman guard Kevin McCullar that gave the Jayhawks a four-point lead and momentum.
McCullar finished the game with seven points and eight rebounds. His rebounding total was tied with senior guard Chris Clarke for most on the team. Clarke finished with four points and eight rebounds in his last home game as a Red Raider.
Moretti finished the game with 18 points, which led the Red Raiders. Holyfield followed with 11 points in his last game in Lubbock. Freshmen guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr combined for 14 points on 5-15 shooting.
Ramsey finished with six points in the game. He made two three-pointers early in the first half and was held in check after that. Kansas coach Bill Self said he wanted to contain Ramsey so that he did not get loose like he did in their last matchup with Tech where he scored 26.
“I think the big thing is Marcus (Garrett) did a really good job on (Tech’s) leading scorer, and I’m not saying it was all Marcus (Garrett)," Self said.(Ramsey) had six. I thought we did a good job of not letting him get loose like we did the first time.”
Dotson and Azubuike finished with 17 and 15 respectively to lead the Jayhawks. Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji scored 12 points and hit a deep three with one second left on the shot clock to give the Jayhawks a 46-44 lead with 9:22 remaining in the second half.
Azubuike also grabbed 11 rebounds while Dotson and Garrett combined for 15 rebounds of their own.
Coach Chris Beard had high praise for this year's Kansas team, and said it is the best one he has seen in all his years at Tech.
“That’s the best Kansas team that I’ve seen. I think I’ve been at Texas Tech for a long time,” Beard said. “Dotson’s the best guard in college basketball, (Azubuike’s) the best big in college basketball, and Garrett’s the best defender in college basketball. Their role players just don’t make mistakes. Their contributions are always positive, they never beat them. (Isaiah) Moss might be the best shooter in college basketball.”
The Jayhawks only played one freshman in the game, guard Christian Braun. Beard said he is proud of the way his young guys played, with the team usually having three to four freshmen on the court at a time.
Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards had a rough game of shooting. He finished with three points on 1-7 shooting but led the team in assists with five.
Kansas outrebounded the Red Raiders by 10 in the game, but both teams finished with relatively low turnover numbers. Tech had just seven turnovers while Kansas had only 11. The Jayhawks shot better from the field, as they finished shooting 41 percent from the field, compared to Tech’s 37.1 percent.
Tech made four more three-pointers than the Jayhawks but shot 30.8 percent from behind the arc. Kansas was not any better, as they shot 23.5 percent from three.
The Jayhawks shot 12-20 from the free throw while Tech shot 8-13. Although the Red Raiders percentage from the line was better, Kansas made and shot more free throws.
The Red Raiders will play on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships Tournament to begin the post season. Tech’s opponent and playing time is TBD.
