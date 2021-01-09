On Saturday, the No. 18 Red Raiders blew out the Iowa State Cyclones 91-64 inside of James H. Hilton Coliseum.
“We know what type of atmosphere it is when we come here, so we just try to be aggressive,” junior guard Kyler Edwards said on the team’s recent success in Hilton Coliseum.
Texas Tech began the game with a strong presence on the glass, grabbing six rebounds in the first four and a half minutes. Redshirt freshman Tyreek Smith played some early minutes and accounted for three of those rebounds. One of them was on the offensive end, resulting in an emphatic put-back dunk.
The Red Raiders’ offense looked confident and efficient out of the gates. At the 12-minute mark, Tech had made six of their last seven shots.
Junior guard Mac McClung opened the game with an efficient shooting performance, making all first five shot attempts.
The offense for Tech continued to look sharp, generating a 7-0 run heading into the under-eight-minute timeout.
The Red Raiders continued to shoot the ball extremely well. A large part of their offensive overload was both McClung and Edwards getting shots to fall.
“My confidence comes from my work,” Edwards said on his improved shooting efficiency. “My teammates are encouraging and keep telling me shoot it.”
“There’s not a lot of excuses from Kyler Edwards,” Beard said on his veteran player after the game. “I really enjoy watching Kyler play well because I know how much work he puts into it.”
At halftime, the pair had combined for 28 points and was shooting an extremely efficient 10-of-12 from the field.
The Red Raiders as a team were shooting an impressive 61 percent at the break.
Tech led 54-30 at halftime. Their 54 first half points were the most points Tech has scored in a half of a conference game since Chris Beard became head coach.
The Red Raiders continued to flex their offensive muscle early in the second half, entering the under-16 media timeout on a 6-0 run.
The contributions of sophomore guard Kevin McCullar helped propel the offense even further. With less than 12 minutes to go in the game, McCullar had secured his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“First I just wanna credit my teammates for getting me on rhythm,” McCullar said on how he’s been able to perform after missing the start of the season due to injury. “Starting on the defensive end has helped me a lot.”
“There’s gonna be a night sooner than later when he plays on a whole other level,” Beard said on McCullar after the game. “He’s just getting started, he can player better than he did tonight.
“That’s not being critical – that’s just the truth.”
The Red Raider offense continued to reel, led by the dominant performance by Edwards. Tech led 73-47 with less than eight minutes to go.
The lead continued to build, even as Tech checked in some of their reserves. At the final media timeout of the game, Tech led 83-56.
The offense continued to dominate until the final buzzer, where they won the game 91-64.
“Road wins are things that you always remember later on,” Beard said after the game. “I think our players deserve all the credit.
“I thought the guys were dialed in on an individual level.”
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with a career-high six assists to go along with 11 points.
The Red Raiders had one of their best offensive performances of the season, shooting 59 percent from the field and 39 percent from three. They also attempted 21 free throws and scored 42 of their points in the paint.
Despite the strong presence offensively, Tech still managed to score 24 points off created turnovers.
