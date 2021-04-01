April 1 marked day one of Texas Tech basketball moving forward without former head coach Chris Beard, as he made his decision to pursue a career with in-conference rival, Texas.
The choice comes after former Texas head coach made his choice to move on to Marquette, leaving a vacancy in the Longhorn basketball head coaching role.
Just days after his decision, Beard jumped at the opportunity to coach at Texas.
“He told me this morning, probably close to 10 o’clock,” Kirby Hocutt, Tech Director of Athletics said about when Beard made his decision. It was something that obviously had been weighing on him.”
Hocutt said him and Beard had meeting about his future with the program even mid-afternoon on Wednesday, but Beard had not made a definitive choice yet.
At the forefront of this change in coaching seems a clear-cut story but beneath the surface – confusion.
"I don't fully understand it; it obviously wasn't for better fan support or better facilities," Hocutt said. "He told me it was not for financial reasons."
Speculation loomed that Beard was not pleased with the deal between Tech Athletics and Under Armour, but Hocutt quickly put an end to that rumor.
“There was no validity to that,” He said.
The decision for Beard to leave on Thursday, specifically, was likely centered around the fact that his buyout price dropped from $5 million to $4 million on Thursday.
In 2019, Tech rewarded Beard for his efforts, bringing the Red Raiders to its first ever NCAA National Championship game. A contract was signed for Beard to earn over $4 million annually through the 2024-25 season, according to Tech Athletics.
But for Beard, a future in Lubbock was not his final goal, despite Tech offering everything they had for the five-year head coach.
Hocutt said Tech had talked with Beard dating back to October in regard to what he described as a "Lifetime agreement or rolling contract", but Beard never hung on to the idea.
"It became obvious in the months ahead that there was not an interest in that type of lifetime agreement," Hocutt said.
The university alongside Hocutt were determined to invest in coach Beard not only financially, but in all avenues that would in turn help Beard’s tenure in Lubbock blossom. But Beard did not plant his feet.
Frustrations mounted for Hocutt, who, Thursday, saw a companion of half a decade walk away.
"We've been in the fight for five years, and fights not over, and you have somebody that then walks away to go to an in-conference school ... yeah, frustration would be a kind word to summarize," he said.
And Beard was not subtle in his departure, offering every member of his coaching staff at Tech a job at Texas in Austin, Hocutt said. Tech also did not get a chance to counter Texas’ offer, as Beard’s mind was already made up.
The Tech Athletics website, of April 1, 2021, has cut down tremendously the number of coaches and personnel that were listed just a week ago in wake of Beard’s departure.
Bob Donewald, Casey Perrin, John Reilly and Ulric Maligi were all taken off Tech’s website. But two assistants remained in Mark Adams and Sean Sutton.
“I had a chance to see coach Adams briefly this morning, and know that there's been conversations here. It's to my knowledge, he's remained here in Lubbock,” Hocutt said. “I look forward to having a chance to talk to coach Adams more.”
Hocutt said coach Sutton was driving home to Oklahoma when the news broke and has not had a chance to see or talk to him quite yet but will speak with him soon.
As for players, junior guard Kyler Edwards entered his name into the transfer portal just minutes after Beard’s departure was announced.
Sophomore Kevin McCullar tweeted about his future as well: Well, decisions to be made…” he posted on his Twitter.
But for Hocutt, this is not the end of the road.
“Today is not a setback, today is a change in direction.” He said.
Hocutt will be hiring a search firm and also lead a four-person team comprised of himself, Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Dusty Womble and Tony Battie, he said. And players should not be surprised of it takes a couple of weeks to move forward with a new coach. The process will begin immediately.
“You try to move them forward as quickly as you can but you take as much time as you need,” Hocutt said. “It'll be what we focus on, you know, every waking hour of the day from here until it's brought to conclusion”
