On Friday afternoon, Texas Tech men’s basketball defeated the Sam Houston State Bearkats 84-52 in United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raider offense opened the game on a 22-4 run, denying the Bearkats any open looks on the offensive end of the floor.
Sam Houston State committed four turnovers in the first eight minutes of the first half while also shooting just 22.2 percent from the floor.
Junior guard Mac McClung picked right back up where he left off after his 20 points performance on Wednesday night against Northwestern State. McClung scored 10 points less than eight minutes into the first half.
The Red Raiders made their biggest impact on the defensive end, forcing the Bearkats into a scoring draught that lasted over eight minutes.
It was clear the defensive game-plan from head coach Chris Beard and assistant coach Mark Adams revolved around denying junior guard Zach Nutall.
Nutall, who is widely considered one of the best players in the Southland Conference, scored a career-high 36 points against the SMU Mustangs in the Bearkats’ season opener.
The Red Raiders’ defense went complete denial against Nutall early in the game, as he finished the first half with four points while missing all six of his shots from the field.
The first half was a defensive clinic by the Red Raiders, who held the Bearkats to 21 percent shooting while creating nine turnovers.
Tech entered the break with a 43-15 lead.
The second half was a bit of a slower start for the Red Raiders, as they were outscored by the Bearkats 14-13 after seven minutes into the second half.
McClung continued to score for Tech, as he had five points in the first eight minutes after halftime.
Despite the slower offensive start, the Red Raider defense continued to dominate. Tech went on a 12-2 run to build a lead of 37. The Bearkats made just one of their nine shots during that run.
Even with Nutall finding his stride and scoring eight points early into the second half, the Red Raiders continued to control possessions defensively. The Bearkats had made only one of their last 11 shots over 12 minutes into the second half.
Tech continued to slow down the Bearkats on the offensive end, eventually pulling away with a 84-52 victory in their second game.
McClung led all scorers for the second straight game. After scoring 18 points in this game, he has 38 combined over the last two.
Senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva nearly had his second double-double in as many games but finished with nine rebounds and 12 points.
Sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Red Raiders in assists with three.
The Tech defense was the biggest storyline for the second straight game. They held Sam Houston State to just 31.5 percent shooting from the field and 22.2 percent shooting from deep.
This was the second straight game the Red Raiders held their opponent under 35 percent shooting from the field.
