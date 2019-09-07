The Texas Tech football team defeated University of Texas at El Paso, 21-0, in the two schools’ 24th all-time matchup on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Starting the game, the Red Raiders’ defense forced UTEP to punt after senior Broderick Washington recorded a sack on fourth down. Tech’s defense pushed the Miners back six yards after UTEP’s first drive on offense.
Following the strong performance by the defense, Tech’s offense moved the ball down the field in 2:17, ending with a five-yard rush up the middle for a touchdown by sophomore Ta’Zhawn Henry, giving Tech an early 7-0 lead. Henry recorded 19 rushing and 19 receiving yards on the 50-yard drive by the Red Raiders.
With five minutes left in the first quarter, the Red Raiders’ defense ran a Miner receiver out of bounds on third down but a roughing the passer penalty gave UTEP an automatic first down. Tech’s defense then pressured the Miners’ quarterback to cause an incompletion on third down, forcing UTEP to punt on fourth down.
While Tech’s defense held UTEP to 11 total offensive yards, the Red Raiders’ offense only recorded 58 offensive yards at the end of the first quarter, with Tech leading 7-0. As the quarter concluded, Bowman threw for 43 yards as Henry led the Red Raiders in rushing and receiving yards with 19 yards each. Leading Tech’s defense at the end of the quarter, senior Jordyn Brooks recorded four total tackles as Washington had the team’s only sack.
After forcing UTEP to punt at the start of the second quarter, the Red Raiders moved the ball down the field in 10 plays, resulting in a 13-yard receiving touchdown by junior T.J. Vasher, growing Tech’s lead 14-0. The Red Raiders’ offense covered 77 yards in 3:30 on the scoring drive for Bowman’s second passing touchdown of the night.
The Red Raiders forced the Miners to punt and Bowman moved the ball down the field before throwing his first interception of the season. The interception put UTEP at its own 17-yard line but an overturned completion forced the Miners to punt.
Bowman made up for his interception with less than two minutes left in the first half as he found Dalton Rigdon, resulting in a 49-yard touchdown pass. With the touchdown, the Red Raiders led 21-0.
At the end of the first half, Tech led UTEP 21-0 as Bowman threw for 184 yards (21-30) and two touchdowns. Rigdon led the Red Raiders with 64 receiving yards as Henry led the run game with 25 rushing yards. On the defensive end, Brooks led the team with eight total tackles (three solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss. Washington remained the only player on both teams to record a sack.
The Red Raiders opened their first drive of the half and were stopped 37 yards away from the endzone on third down. Bowman and the offense went for it on fourth down and converted for a first down with a five-yard pass to sophomore KeSean Carter. Despite the fourth-down conversion, the Red Raiders did not score a touchdown as the drive ended with a 45-yard field goal by redshirt freshman Trey Wollf, growing Tech’s lead 24-0.
In the next offensive drive, the Red Raiders almost added six on the board as Rigdon outran his defender on third down, but Bowman overthrew the pass resulting in a fourth down. The defense then got the ball back for the offense as Brooks led the drive with two tackles.
The Red Raiders’ fast-paced offense covered 60 yards in 1:37 with six plays. The drive ended with a 30-yard pass to Vasher in the endzone. With Vasher’s second touchdown of the night, Tech led UTEP 31-0.
As the third quarter concluded, Tech led UTEP 31-0. Bowman threw for 249 yards as Vasher led the team with 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive end, Brooks led the team with 11 total tackles (six solo).
Starting the fourth quarter, the Red Raiders scored on their first drive. Senior Armand Shyne rushed towards the left side of the field for a seven-yard rushing touchdown to put Tech up, 38-0.
Following the touchdown, UTEP moved the ball up the field and converted a fourth down to keep the drive alive. In the next play after the conversion, freshman Tony Bradford Jr. and junior Brayden Stringer recorded a sack for a loss of seven yards. Two plays later, junior Thomas Leggett sacked UTEP’s quarterback for a loss of 14 yards to force a field goal. The Miners scored its first points of the game with a 45-yard field goal, cutting Tech’s lead 38-3.
As the Red Raiders defeated the Miners 38-3, Bowman finished with 260 passing yards and three touchdowns while throwing a single interception. Shyne and redshirt freshman Sarodorick Thompson led the run game with 45 rushing yards each. Vasher led the team with 78 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Tech’s defense held the Miners to 131 yards of total offense as Brooks recorded 11 total tackles for the second time this season. Brooks also led the team with six solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Washington and Leggett led the defense with a sack a piece as Stringer and Bradford recorded 0.5 sack.
The Red Raiders will have their first road test of the season as they travel to play Arizona at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
