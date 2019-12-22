The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won their 10th game in a row, with an 83-38 victory over Louisiana-Monroe in United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday.
The Lady Raiders reverted to the starting lineup they had the majority of the season, with Alexis Tucker replacing Lexi Gordon. Tucker started on the floor alongside sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The Lady Raider defense was huge in the first portion of the game. Deflections, hustle and steals resulted in Louisiana-Monroe not scoring for the first four minutes of the game.
Brewer was dominant on the boards coming off of solid defense, as she collected seven rebounds in the first quarter alone.
Offensively, Carr was relentless driving to the basket as she had all of the Lady Raiders' field goals halfway through the first period.
Lexi Gordon provided even more of a spark off the bench for the Lady Raiders' defense. As soon as she stepped on the floor, she stole the ball from Louisiana-Monroe, then a possession later, rejected a Lady Warhawk drive to the basket.
Stops on defense and an efficient offense led Tech to an 8-0 run, as they held ULM to a two-minute scoring drought on the other end to increase their lead 13-5 with 2:29 left in the first quarter.
Tech remained aggressive on offense throughout the first quarter, as 12 of their points were in the paint, and they only missed two layups all quarter.cComing off a 12-1 run to end the first period, Tech held a 17-6 lead after 10 minutes of play.
The second quarter started a bit slower for the Lady Raiders, as the first points were scored off of a pair of free throws from Maka Jackson about three minutes in.
The defense of Tech remained upbeat as the Lady Raiders went into a full-court press to force even more turnovers, and it did just that. The Lady Warhawks had 12 turnovers in the first half.
Around halfway through the second quarter, Tech held ULM to a 3:43 scoring drought, which gave the Lady Raiders their largest lead of the game up to midway through the second quarter, 30-10.
Not only were they getting stops, but they were converting. Tech had 19 points off of 12 turnovers around the same timestamp.
ULM threw extremely aggressive defense at Tech and the Lady Raiders exploited their assertive defense for fouls, as they visited the line a lot. Tech also capitalized on the opportunities, as they shot 16-20 from the charity stripe in the first half.
The Lady Raiders stayed dominant throughout the latter half of the second quarter, to push to a 42-17 lead at halftime.
The second half started with even more defense, a Tucker steal and conversion on the other end earned Tech their first points of the third quarter.
Shortly after, Brewer showcased why she leads the nation in blocks, with two quick blocks that converted to Lady Raider points. Brewer dominated the paint all evening, recording 16 blocks to finish the game, and six at halftime.
Brewer’s defense sparked the Lady Raiders' defense, as around the midway point of the third quarter, the Lady Warhawks went on over a four-minute scoring drought.
Conversely, Texas Tech’s offense kept rolling. While Louisiana-Monroe couldn’t score, the Lady Raiders were on a 9-0 scoring run.
The third quarter, although not the best offensively, kept Tech at a large advantage in part because of their great defense. The Lady Warhawks only made three field goals through the whole period, and also had five turnovers to go along with that.
The fourth quarter started with a Brittany Brewer layup, which officially gave her a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 blocks with 9:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Brewer’s triple-double was the first in 22 years of Lady Raider basketball, per Tech Athletics.
Shortly after, the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders this evening, Tucker, converted a pair of free throws that gave Tech their largest lead of the game to that point, 65-28.
Although the Lady Raiders did not shoot very well from beyond the arc, they forced their will on the inside. A Jackson baseline drive resulted in a layup for her, which was a season-high with 14 points in regulation. Tech finished with 40 points in the paint.
Tech kept going on the offensive and defensive end even nearing the end of the game, as another steal by Tech’s Nailah Dillard capped off a two-minute Louisiana-Monroe scoring drought.
The Lady Raiders were everywhere defensively against the Lady Warhawks, tallying 20 blocks and 12 steals as a unit.
Tech’s head coach Marlene Stollings credited her team, saying she got the team more active on the defensive end along with the quickness on the perimeter helps tie our defense together.
After a strong outing against Louisiana-Monroe, the Lady Raiders will return to action on December 29 against UTSA back in United Supermarkets Arena.
