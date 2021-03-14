The No. 9 Red Raiders defeated the Uconn Huskies Sunday afternoon in a high-scoring, 15-13 game. Seven Tech batters were hit in the contest, marking the most in a game for them since 2018.
The Red Raiders scored in all eight innings in which they appeared.
Tech's Sunday lineup:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Nate Rombach (1B)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Braxton Fulford (C)
7. Cody Masters (DH)
8. Kurt Wilson (RF)
9. Parker Kelly (3B)
Sophomore LHP Mason Montgomery started the game for the Red Raiders. Prior to Sunday’s start, Montgomery was sporting a 1-0 record, a 1.80 ERA, and a 0.867 WHIP in three starts on the year., according to Baseball-reference.
He was opposed by Uconn’s junior RHP Austin Peterson, who had a 3.00 ERA, a 1.133 WHIP, according to baseball-reference, and a 1-0 record in two starts on the season prior to Sunday’s game.
Just like they had on Saturday, Tech wasted no time getting ahead.
Following a HBP, a walk, and another HBP, the Red Raiders had the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the first inning for their 4-5-6 place hitters.
After a Nate Rombach strikeout, freshman shortstop Cal Conley kicked off the scoring with a sac-fly that scored leadoff hitter Dru Baker, before junior catcher Braxton Fulford extended the lead with an RBI-single poked through the 5-6 hole. Tech led 2-0 after one full inning of play.
After giving up a third run to Tech early in the second inning, Peterson was forced to leave the game due to injury. He left the game having given up three earned runs on 1.1 innings pitched.
The Huskies scored in the top of the third inning to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Junior left fielder T.C. Simmons brought home the run on a well hit RBI-double that soared over the head of Dru Baker.
In response to Simmons’ RBI, the Red Raiders scored three more runs of their own in the bottom of the third inning. Right field and third base juniors Kurt Wilson and Parker Kelly drove in the three combined runs on back-to-back singles, with Wilson’s scoring one and Kelly’s scoring two. The score was 6-1 in favor of Tech after three.
The Red Raiders offense was firing on all cylinders Sunday, with every batter in the starting lineup reaching base safely by the end of the fourth inning.
The Red Raiders tacked on two more runs in the fourth by way of a wild pitch and a sac-fly before the Huskies finally added some more runs of their own.
In the top of the fifth inning, T.C. Simmons recorded his second RBI-double of the afternoon to cut the deficit to 8-2. A single and a fielder’s choice gave the Huskies another pair of runs in the inning before junior RHP Ryan Sublette was finally able to stop the bleeding.
Mason Mongomery pitched 4.1 innings of four-run baseball before being replaced by Sublette. He allowed seven hits and walked three more batters on the day while striking out five.
Tech responded well in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring two more runs on a solo-home run from freshman second baseman Jace Jung and an RBI-triple from Braxton Fulford for his second RBI of the game.
Tech led 10-4 after five full innings of play.
The two teams traded runs in the sixth inning off a Chris Brown RBI-single for Uconn and a Jace Jung RBI-single for Tech. That brought the score to 11-5
Each team then traded runs again in the seventh. This time thanks to a Kyler Fedko RBI-double for Uconn and a wild pitch that scored sophomore Max Marusak for Tech. The score was 12-6 after seven innings of play.
The Huskies tacked on three more combined runs in the eighth inning of Tech left and right handed relievers Derek Bridges and Andrew Devine. Erik Stock, Kevin Ferrer, and Kyler Fedko all drove in a run in the inning for Uconn. After the top of the eighth inning, Tech led 12-9.
Like they had in the previous two innings, Tech again matched Uconn’s production in the bottom half of the inning. A two-run double off the bat of sophomore pinch-hitter Cole Stilwell and an RBI-single from Cal Conley put Tech back up by six total runs. The Red Raiders led 15-9 entering the ninth inning.
Freshman LHP Nick Gorby was brought in to close out the game for Tech.
After giving up a pair of unearned runs, Gorby was replaced by senior RHP Connor Queen.
Queen eventually recorded the final out of the game, after giving up a two-run double, notching his third save of the season in the process.
“I actually enjoy the pressure, you know. It's fun, it's exciting, you know, it makes baseball great,” Queen said on his newfound closer role. “I enjoy it, and you know, I’m just glad I get to be put in these situations over and over again”.
The final score was 15-13.
In the end, Tech had scored 15 runs on only 14 hits, whereas Uconn scored 13 runs on 17 hits. Sublette received the win for Tech, while Austin Peterson took the loss for Uconn.
Jung praised the Huskies team in the postgame news conference.
"(Uconn's) got a great team. I gotta hand it to em, their pitching coach (did a) great job mixing it up on us and their hitters are really well trained," Jung said. "They stick to their approach as well and they get the job done as well as we do so give hats off to em".
Tech improved to 13-3 on the season with the win, while Uconn fell to 4-9.
The Red Raiders will be back Monday morning at 10 a.m. for the fourth and final game against the Huskies.
Freshman RHP Chase Hampton (1-0, 4.00 ERA) is expected to start for Tech in that contest.
That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
